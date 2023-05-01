10 actors we would love to see work with Wes Anderson









The American filmmaker Wes Anderson is an idiosyncratic creative. Known for bringing stories of modernity to vibrant life with punchy visuals and familiar cinematic symmetry, Anderson has created some of the greatest films of the 21st century, helping to foster innovation in the independent movie circuit with such classics as Rushmore, Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Across the course of ten movies and 27 years of filmmaking, Anderson has also had the chance to work with a staggering number of iconic actors, including Gene Hackman, Ben Stiller, George Clooney and Meryl Streep. Still, for the eccentric filmmaker, nothing beats a tight-knit acting troupe, regularly working with the same select group of actors, consisting of Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, Luke Wilson and Anjelica Huston, among others.

During the start of the director’s career, such actors made up many of the main cast of characters, with the Wilson brothers starring in Bottle Rocket, Schwartzman appearing in Rushmore and Bill Murray taking the lead on The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. As his career has progressed, however, Anderson has preferred sticking more varied actors at the front and centre, with Jared Gilman heading up Moonrise Kingdom, Ralph Fiennes leading The Grand Budapest Hotel and Timothée Chalamet co-leading The French Dispatch.

So, with the director continuing to work with an ever-eclectic array of Hollywood stars, we’ve put together a shortlist of our own actors who would be well-suited to the quirky world of Wes Anderson.

10 actors that need to work with Wes Anderson:

Steve Buscemi

We’re shocked that this collaboration hasn’t happened already, with the quirky comic timing of Steve Buscemi being perfectly suited to the vibrancy of Anderson’s tales. Best known for his role in the Coen brothers’ classic Fargo as a threatening, if bumbling, criminal, as well as the Quentin Tarantino classic Reservoir Dogs, Buscemi certainly has enough experience under his belt to take on the challenge.

In fact, if you want to get into details, we’d love to see a version of his character in Fargo be replicated in an Anderson movie, a little like how Willem Dafoe was utilised in The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Jennifer Coolidge

The iconic American actor Jennifer Coolidge is a hot property right now, with the star having only recently finished the HBO series White Lotus and the Netflix show The Watcher, but we think she’d be perfect for a Wes Anderson movie. Known for her impeccable comedy timing, Coolidge would be a natural fit for the director’s zany worlds, especially considering that she’s adept at dramatic performances too.

We know that the actor is certainly capable of taking on the role, having worked with a number of equally prestigious directors in the past already, including Emerald Fennell and Christopher Guest.

Daniel Craig

Until recently, the British actor Daniel Craig was best known for his role as the spy 007 in the iconic James Bond action series, and whilst this is somewhat still the case, his recent work with Rian Johnson has reinvigorated the star’s career. Appearing in the critically acclaimed and commercially beloved Knives Out movies, as well as Steven Soderbergh’s underrated heist movie Logan Lucky, Craig has rebranded himself as a charismatic, flamboyant lead.

Such is perfect for the world of Wes Anderson. Just imagine Craig’s Knives Out character, Detective Benoit Blanc, slotting into something like Moonrise Kingdom or Bottle Rocket. Surely, he’s a natural fit?

Mia Goth

Seemingly coming out of nowhere, the British actor Mia Goth has taken the film industry by storm thanks to her passionate dedication to her craft. Impressing particularly in the horror genre, Goth’s most impressive moments of her career so far have come in the Ti West movies X and Pearl, delivering two extraordinary performances that were later followed by a terrifying turn in Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool.

A chameleon of performance, truthfully, Goth could slot into an Anderson movie with pretty much any role she wanted. Indeed, it could be interesting to see her play several characters who come and go throughout the film, with the actor adopting a different personality every time. Now that would be something.

Woody Harrelson

On a similar level to Steve Buscemi, we’re not entirely sure how Woody Harrelson hasn’t already worked with Wes Anderson, in fact, we believe that there’s another dimension where this collaboration has already happened. Still, Harrelson would be the perfect star for Anderson to work with in the future, with the actor being known for his off-the-wall personality and sense of humour.

For evidence of this, look no further than Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, in which Harrelson played the drunk captain of a luxury yacht. Just take that character and place him in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. There. Done. Perfect.

Rooney Mara

A unique performer with incredible dramatic range, Rooney Mara would be capable of taking on pretty much any role in an Anderson film, from the fearless lead character to a quirky villain. Best known for her Oscar-nominated turn as Lisbeth Salander in David Fincher’s Girl with the Dragon Tattoo remake, Mara has since impressed in David Lowery’s Ghost Story and Sarah Polley’s Women Talking.

We know that Anderson prefers large ensemble casts, but it remains true that the director has never used a female lead, with Mara being the perfect fit for such a potential role in the future.

Keke Palmer

Speaking of female actors capable of taking on lead roles, Keke Palmer would make for a stellar casting choice in a future Wes Anderson movie. Though Palmer’s always appeared in TV roles, it hasn’t been until recently that she’s been cast in Hollywood movies front and centre, appearing in Krystin Ver Linden’s drama Alice as well as Jordan Peele’s stunning sci-fi Nope, in which she stole the show in a supporting role.

Best known for her career as a singer, Palmer would bring fizzing electricity to any role in the Anderson movie-verse, especially, say, a performer in the director’s very first musical. Please, make this happen.

Aubrey Plaza

Like many actors already mentioned on this list, we feel as though we’ve seen Aubrey Plaza in an Anderson movie already, that’s how naturally suited she is to be in such a film. Known for her quirky performances and sense of humour, Plaza has impressed in a number of previous roles, starring in Emily the Criminal, Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and most recently, HBO’s White Lotus, in which she plays a riveting and complex character.

Capable of several different types of performance, Plaza is a fascinating actor, pulling off straight-up comedy in films like Scott Pilgrim whilst being the most magnetising character in White Lotus thanks to her layered performance.

Keanu Reeves

Apart from the aforementioned Jennifer Coolidge, Keanu Reeves may well be one of the most adored celebrities in all of Hollywood, with his real-life good nature spilling into his beloved on-screen characters. Most recently, Reeves provided fans with perhaps the greatest instalment in the action franchise John Wick, but his list of successes goes all the way back to Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure from 1989.

Whilst we love Reeves, we accept that he might not be the best actor in the world, but still, his melodramatic kind of performance would be perfect for an idiosyncratic role in the eccentric world of Wes Anderson.

Christopher Walken

We cap off this list with perhaps the one name who deserves to be in a Wes Anderson movie the most. Christopher Walken already struts through the movie industry as if he’s bottled the twee aesthetic of Anderson and has lathered it all over his body without forgetting to retain his own distinctive essence. The Oscar-winning star of The Deer Hunter has enjoyed a staggering career, with collaborations with the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg and Martin McDonagh.

For his hopefully inevitable collaboration with Anderson, we hope he channels his unique performances from such movies as Adam Shankman’s Hairspray and music videos like Fatboy Slim’s ‘Weapon of Choice’.