Why George Martin didn’t want The Beatles to reunite: “I think it would be a terrible mistake”









The ending of The Beatles has always been defined by different ‘what-ifs’. Even though John Lennon made it clear that the Fab Four were finished when he released the song ‘God’ on the album Plastic Ono Band, a good number of fans would pore over different hypothetical scenarios in which they were able to patch up their differences, come to some kind of consensus, and eventually make music together again. Although the idea might be fun to think about, George Martin was emphatic about keeping the legacy preserved.

Throughout the group’s tenure, Martin had been known as the unofficial fifth member, constantly throwing different ideas at the group to see if they could expand their raft. After starting with the conventional arrangement of guitar, bass, and drums, Martin was the one who introduced the band to the sounds of baroque arrangements, often translating what the group wanted to hear to the session musicians.

By the time the members started bickering and fighting in the studio, Martin had no time to deal with the animosity anymore, eventually taking a holiday from the group during the making of The White Album. Even though he went through the initial sessions for what would become Let It Be, Martin didn’t sign on to produce their final album, Abbey Road, without initial hesitation.

When asked about coming back to produce the album, Martin told Anthology: “I said, ‘Only if you let me produce it the way that we used to do it’. It was a happy album. I think it was happy because everybody thought it was going to be the last.” Despite the friendly atmosphere the band harnessed into their swan song, Martin didn’t stop picking up newer talent either.

Throughout the 1970s, Martin would work off and on with various acts to capture the same magic he could with The Beatles, working on tracks for artists like Cheap Trick, America, and even working his magic for solo outings from Ringo Starr. While the idea lingered around about whether The Beatles would make another project, Martin was never keen on bringing the group together for the hell of it.

When talking about the band’s legacy, Martin thought that getting the group back together would not have been a good move, telling Rolling Stone: “I think it would be a terrible mistake for them ever to go into the studio together. I’d hate to see that happen. What happened was great at its time, but whenever you try to recapture something that existed before, you’re walking on dangerous ground, like when you go back to a place that you loved as a child, and you find it’s been rebuilt. It destroys your illusions.”

While The Beatles’ legend would remain dormant after 1969, that didn’t mean that Martin wouldn’t be an advisor whenever new material came up. After John Lennon’s tragic murder, Martin was behind the producer’s chair for Paul McCartney’s tribute song ‘Here Today’, reminiscing about their time together writing one classic after another. Once the Anthology series began in the 1990s, though, Martin would not return to produce any new material, instead handing off production duties to Jeff Lynne from ELO.

For the remaining years of his life, Martin would continue to refine what the group had done back in the 1960s, working extensively with his son Giles on the Love project, taking bits and pieces from music across The Beatles’ career and creating a tapestry of sound for the Cirque de Soleil show of the same name. While Martin may have liked expanding on what the group had done in the past, he knew that measuring new music to their 1960s work was too high a standard to measure up to.