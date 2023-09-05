The only band to have every member write a number one hit









It’s a simple premise that a band stands a better chance of achieving success when more members are great songwriters. You only have to look at the lasting cultural impact of groups such as The Beatles, The Who and The Rolling Stones – who have numerous hits penned by different members – to recognise the importance.

Then we have Queen, who, aside from The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, have had the most potent lineup of songwriters in rock and roll history. One of the most successful acts of all time, their fusion of hard rock, prog, metal and pop was widely effective, with their stylistic breadth influenced by all four members who brought something unique to the fold. Queen were frontman Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, bassist John Deacon, and drummer Roger Taylor.

Whilst the quartet became increasingly pop-oriented as their chapter with Mercury continued before he died in 1991, the band still produced artistic goods and many memorable moments. It was a perfect lineup in that each element fit seamlessly without overshadowing the others, and as with every genuinely great act, all four members chipped in with songwriting responsibilities. Not only was this fulfilling their democratic duty, but they were so effective as musicians that each member scored a number one hit.

Demonstrating the power of the classic lineup of Queen, they are the only group in history in which every member has composed more than one chart-topping single. Accordingly, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame two years later.

It’s important to note that these hits didn’t always come in the US and the UK, although most of the time, they did. Outlining some of the number one hits Freddie Mercury wrote, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is the song hailed as Queen’s definitive effort. It topped the UK Singles Chart for nine weeks after its initial release, and then another five following his death and is the UK’s third best-selling single of all time.

As for guitarist Brian May, his much shorter list of number ones includes the anthemic ‘We Will Rock You’. The song was released in 1977 as a single from the classic record News of the World and went to the top of the charts in their home country.

Elsewhere, bassist John Deacon provided the quartet with the Chic-inspired transatlantic smash ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ in 1980 and 1984’s ‘I Want to Break Free’, which topped the charts in a handful of European nations.

Not done there; even drummer Roger Taylor had a knack for writing number-one hits. The synth-heavy 1984 hit ‘Radio Ga Ga’ was his creation and climbed to number one in countries such as Denmark, Italy and Portugal, but not in the UK or US. Another track of his, ‘A Kind of Magic’, written for the cult 1986 fantasy movie Highlander, dominated the rankings in Argentina and Spain.

Listen to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ below.