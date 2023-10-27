86TVs share new single ‘Higher Love’









86TVs, the new band featuring former Maccabees members Felix and Hugo White, have shared their second single, ‘Higher Love’.

The new release follows on from debut track ‘Worn Out Buildings’, which arrived in August. Since then, 86TVs, whose line-up is completed by Will White and drummer Jamie Morrison, have finished their first headline tour of the United Kingdom, which included a sold-out show at The Moth Club in London.

With 86TVs, there’s no frontman, with brothers Will, Felix and Hugo rotating vocal duties or coming together to harmonise. On ‘Higher Love’, it’s Felix’s time to take the lead, which he wasn’t given the opportunity to do with The Maccabees.

Felix says of the lyrics to ‘Higher Love’: “It’s a song from one person to another, saying to them, ‘I know you can do it and get through this, and I’m going to be here with you while you do.’”

He adds: “Most of us have an epiphany, once life has taken some chunks out of you, that the thing you are looking for is only going to come from within you. ‘Higher Love’ is about having that breakthrough and the sense of relief that comes with it.”

In a recent exclusive interview with Far Out, 86TVs revealed they’ve made a whole album with legendary producer Stephen Street, which they hope to release at an unspecified date in 2024.

While they only started releasing music recently, 86TVs has been in the works for many years. However, there was one hurdle they had to overcome. Will explained to Far Out: “None of us wanted to be the frontman, but we all wanted to sing. As brothers, you have to work out the dynamic, and when we all started singing together, we realised, ‘Oh, this is our secret thing’.”

He continued: “Every band needs that one thing they do that no one else can do, and ours was this blood harmony thing that naturally happens with siblings. Weirdly, we hadn’t thought about it before until way down the line, but when we found it, we were like, ‘Oh shit, we’ve got a band’.”

Listen to ‘Higher Love’ below.