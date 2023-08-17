86TVs share debut single ‘Worn Out Buildings’









86TVs, the band comprised of former Maccabees members Felix and Hugo White along with their brother Will and Stereophonics drummer Jamie Morrison, have shared their debut single ‘Worn Out Buildings’.

While this is the band’s first release, they have been active for some time and supported Jamie T on tour in 2022. The project has been in the background since The Maccabees split up in 2017, and they initially considered asking guest vocalists to participate, but Johnny Marr advised 86TVs that their lyrics needed to be sung by those who wrote them.

However, with no member of the band feeling comfortable stepping up as frontman, it wasn’t until one day in rehearsals when they decided to sing in unison that 86TVs finally solved their vocal problem. As the press release states, “Their voices – three of four being siblings – became one and the group found its identity. The band itself became the frontman.”

In the time they’ve been away from The Maccabees, Hugo has become a producer and was at the helm for Jamie T’s chart-topping 2022 album The Theory Of Whatever. Meanwhile, Felix is the co-host of the hit BBC Sounds cricket podcast Tailenders and released his memoir It’s Always Summer Somewhere.

86TVs roped in legendary producer Stephen Street to produce their debut single ‘Worn Out Buildings’, with Hugo saying of the track: “It’s about the importance of validation in being off track, with the reassurance that you’ll get back there in time, as a different person, one built on everything you’ve been through. And we’re all united in that.”

Next month, 86TVs hit the road for their debut headline tour of the United Kingdom. They will play in Brighton, Hull, Hebden Bridge, Cambridge, Edinburgh, and Sheffield.

Listen to ‘Worn Out Buildings’ below.