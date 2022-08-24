85% of British people believe music is vital to positive mental health









A new British survey has found that 85% of those who participated say that music is key to keeping their mental health well.

Fresh research from the app FREE NOW says that over half of people polled view music as a key reason for their closet friendships, with 31% revealing that they met their partners through a shared connection with music.

85.7% of those who participated expressed that listening to music is an essential part of keeping their mental health positive, with this followed by 83.9% saying that they’ve been moved to tears by music before.

Additionally, 38% claimed that they knew what they wanted their first dance at their wedding to be long before meeting their partner.

Most interestingly, 48.5% said music influenced them to change their appearance at points in their life. Echoing just how important grassroots music venues are to their locale, two-thirds also agreed in saying that these venues are vital to the culture of their hometown.

General Manager of FREE NOW, Mariusz Zabrocki said in a statement: “The importance of music was never in doubt but it’s great to see confirmation of just how vital it is to people’s daily lives and of course, especially interesting to FREE NOW to see confirmation of what a big part it plays in travel plans. We know more than most that live music has had an incredibly rough few years with the pandemic and incoming cost of living crisis.”

He concluded: “We are proud to play a part in supporting the music business both via our partnership with the Mercury Prize 2022, celebrating some of the best new music in the UK and helping ensure the long-lasting survival of UK music venues via our year-long commitment to support the Music Venue Trust members. FREE NOW looks forward to getting people safely to and from these wonderful establishments for many years to come.”

Over the next year, FREE NOW are partnering up with the Music Venue Trust for 120 gigs to support struggling music venues across the UK.

