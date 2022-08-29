







Sequels are a filmmaker’s outlet when attempting to take an antecedent film and progress with the story, expand its world and develop its key characters. These second additions to a story build a fanbase, a dedicated following made from just one film can highly anticipate and hope for such a sequel.

When observing patterns in film, the horror genre is one of the favourites to create sequels within. Classic horror films made 30 years ago are still receiving sequels and expansions to this very day. Certain stories and characters in the genre are seemingly impossible for filmmakers and target audiences to let go of.

Michael Myers and Ghostface have their screen time lengthened through a sea of sequels. Ed and Lorraine Warren’s world is ever-growing in The Conjuring universe. We’ve seen the purge affect numerous families during numerous periods. Even the shark from Jaws had vengeful family members to keep the story going for another ten years. Sequels are essentially expected and are a guarantee in the genre.

Despite this, some intriguing characters and concepts have yet to be given the opportunity to grow with a sequel or two. Here are seven solid horror films that fans hope get some expansion.

7 incredible horror movies that deserve sequels:

7. 28 Weeks Later (Juan Carlos Fresnadildo, 2007)

Starting off the list with a sequel itself. This film is set six months after the Rage virus turned half of Britain into zombies in 28 Days Later, a now-iconic film directed by Danny Boyle in 2002. The US Army helps secure London for the survivors after a carrier of the virus enters the city.

This sequel ticked boxes by going bigger and bloodier than its predecessor. It expanded the story world by showing the virus returning and spreading faster than before. The story ends on a cliffhanger, with the infected breaking out of a ruined England and reaching France, where a fresh batch of uninfected victims await. The plot reveals that the virus has now spread globally and is perfect for a final instalment, meaning the story can grow in terror and carnage.

6. Us (Jordan Peele, 2019)

During their annual vacation, a family are attacked by mysterious figures dressed in red. Upon closer inspection, they realise the intruders are doppelgangers and are not the only family to have one.

Jordan Peele’s ending left audiences on a cliffhanger, with the real matriarch of the family taking back her place, unbeknownst to the others involved. The doppelgangers have broken free from their underground prison and formed an army looking for revenge. But what does this mean for the original society they can control? Can the originals and clones live in harmony? We want to know, Mr Peele.

5. Friday the 13th (Marcus Nispel, 2009)

A group of college students take a trip to Crystal Lake. The vacation becomes a blood bath, as a vengeful Jason Voorhees is there to greet them, having murdered another group before.

This remake experimented with a more brutal and graphic vision of Jason, previously portrayed as silent and steady. This Jason runs and fights viciously, his kill count racks up a lot more blood and guts than the original. This style would align with horror’s contemporary slasher sub-genre, as violence is becoming more graphic. There is also Jason’s tragic origins that should have further exploration, which contrasts with his brutish and blood-thirsty force.

4. Trick ‘r Treat (Michael Dougherty, 2007)

This anthological holiday gem presents five interwoven stories that occur on Halloween. These include a neighbour with a dark secret, some kids inspecting an urban legend, and a virgin on the hunt for a perfect suitor.

An anthology film allows freedom in sequel storytelling, as writers won’t have to worry about continuity from the first film. They can just create more spooky Halloween-themed tales. The main character Sam, a mysterious creature who wears pumpkin-style footie pyjamas, also has the potential to become one of horror’s most beloved icons.

3. The Cabin in the Woods (Drew Goddard, 2011)

Five friends accidentally summon a family of murderous zombies. If this wasn’t bad enough, they have also become involved in a ritual of human sacrifice held to please cruel ancient gods.

This film ends with the implication that brutal Gods have destroyed the world. However, the concept of a group of horror creatures kept in one space with technicians controlling them is just too good to be portrayed once. A prequel may satisfy this hunger for more of the cabin and its inhabitants, one set just in the HQ.

2. It Follows (David Robert Mitchell, 2014)

A young woman has a sexual encounter during a date, which curses her with a supernatural entity that only she can see. Being followed everywhere she goes, the woman learns that she must have sex with another individual to pass the curse on and save herself.

A curse being passed on and on is enough potential for a sequel. A second instalment to this film probably wouldn’t expand upon the original characters. Instead, it would echo the Final Destination franchise with a new group falling prey to the entity. It Follows has some unsettling imagery provided by the concept of human-looking entities following the cursed victim wherever they go. The idea is too scary not to add more to.

1. The Thing (John Carpenter, 1985)

An unknown parasite terrorises a group of researchers in the Antarctic. As they are unable to tell who is or isn’t infected until it is too late, the group are driven mad and to the point of turning against one another. This only means the parasite can take them down easier.

The Thing did get a prequel to show what happened before. For some reason, it had the same name and therefore is mistaken as a remake. The Thing 2 would have to go bigger by the rules of a sequel. The ending to the original allows this. It can be revealed that either Childs or MacReady were saved and taken back to civilisation, taking the parasite with them. Think Jurrasic World 3:Domination, but with body horror and alien infections.