Watch the 50th Anniversary trailer for the restoration of 'The Godfather'









Well known as one of the greatest films ever made, The Godfather by Francis Ford Coppola is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, with Paramount Pictures preparing the fanfare for its official birthday on March 14th. The iconic original gangster film made an international name of Coppola as well as its impressive ensemble cast that included Marlon Brando, Diane Keaton, Al Pacino, James Caan and Robert Duvall.

Restored in glorious 4K definition, the film is due to be re-released in limited cinemas, with Paramount announcing in a press release that the film will release in Dolby Vision beginning on February 25th at the Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the US as well as other selected cinemas around the world. In addition to the re-release of the original film, all three films in the epic trilogy are due to be restored under the watchful eye of Francis Ford Coppola, with the trilogy becoming available in 4K on March 21st.

Speaking about the brand new restoration, the influential director stated: “I am very proud of The Godfather, which certainly defined the first third of my creative life”. Expressing his joy at the film’s longevity, he also added that it’s “gratifying to celebrate this milestone with Paramount alongside the wonderful fans who’ve loved it for decades, younger generations who still find it relevant today, and those who will discover it for the first time”.

The original film, released in 1972, has since become an iconic film of the gangster genre, becoming a cinematic cultural staple that would go on to inspire a generation of American filmmakers from Martin Scorsese to Quentin Tarantino.

Check out the trailer for the brand new re-release of the classic film, below and revisit the class, deceit, terror and joy of the Corleone family.