50 Cent names his favourite movie of all time









Curtis Jackson, known more commonly by his stage name 50 Cent, has enjoyed a diverse and prosperous career that spans over two decades. Rapper, songwriter, television producer, actor, and entrepreneur, 50 Cent’s journey from New York’s South Jamaica neighbourhood to the peaks of global stardom is a pretty extraordinary tale. For someone as well-travelled as the rapper, narrowing down a favourite of anything might be difficult; however, when it comes to his favourite movie, the superstar has a clear and unequivocal choice.

Nearly 20 years ago, 50 Cent made his acting debut in Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and has since gone on to star in a total of 28 feature films. Working primarily in the action/thriller genres, you might think his personal tastes veer in that direction too. Having starred last year in the gory comedy/horror Skill House, perhaps he has a penchant for scary films? As it turns out, 50 Cent’s favourite movie is a classic 1990s stoner comedy.

Prompted to think of a favourite film In Cindy Pearlman’s 2007 book You Gotta See This, 50 Cent responded: “Oh baby, I got so many movies I enjoy. I’m a man on the road. Just gimme a DVD player and a great movie and I’m happy. But if I had to pick my favourite one, I love Friday.”

Empashsising his love for it, 50 Cent added, “I could sit down and watch it right now. I could watch it anytime. That movie makes me laugh.”

Friday, the 1995 American comedy, is an undeniable cult classic. Directed by F. Gary Gray, the film features a standout performance from Ice Cube and a breakout role for comedian Chris Tucker. The laid-back yet chaotic portrayal of life in South Central Los Angeles, alongside its frequent depictions of marijuana use, won over audiences across the globe – particularly 50 Cent.

In his praise for Friday, 50 Cent showed his reverence for the chemistry between the central duo. He said: “I just love how Ice Cube and Chris Tucker get themselves in and out of so much trouble.” The film follows Cube and Tucker as they try to navigate what should have been a casual Friday afternoon, but thanks to smoking a bunch of grass and upsetting local gangsters, they get embroiled in a hare-brained adventure.

As Cube and Tucker try to raise the $200 needed to satisfy drug dealers and save their skins, they must avoid the advances of lecherous priests and dodge drive-by shootings. Underpinning the movie is the hilarious and organic chemistry between the two, about which 50 Cent says, “It cracks me up to watch them interact.”

The film was such a hit success that it spawned two sequels, Next Friday in 2000 and Friday After Next in 2002, but none of them lived up to the pure originality of the first, and suffered from not having Chris Tucker return. As 50 Cent puts it, “No disrespect to Cube, but Chris Tucker is my man. He’s such an incredible comedian. Just the looks on his face. I’m gonna laugh just thinking about it.”