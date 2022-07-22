50 Cent's new horror film is so gory that it made a cameraman pass out









The director of 50 Cent’s new horror film has revealed that the project is so scary that a cameraman passed out on set.

Earlier this month, the rapper announced the casting for Saw House, which is rumoured to focus on social media culture, and the negatives that have come from the emergence of influencers. It will also star Paige VanZant, Bryce Hall, Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, and Neal McDonough.

Previously peaking about the film, producer Ryan Kavanaugh said: “This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms.”

He continued: “From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honoured to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.”

Now, director Josh Stolberg has provided an update from behind the scenes and shockingly revealed: “Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit!’”

Stolberg also revealed the cameraman “couldn’t take how real it was” and “passed out cold for 30 min from the scene” due to the film’s goriness.

Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit! pic.twitter.com/YJH2tlruTE — Josh Stolberg (@joshstolberg) July 17, 2022