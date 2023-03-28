4K restoration of ‘Raging Bull’ to be released in cinemas









The 1980 Academy Award-winning movie Raging Bull, directed by Martin Scorsese, will be returning to cinemas in April with a new 4K restoration.

Personally approved by Scorsese, the new restoration, released through Park Circus, will be screening across multiple locations across the UK, US, France, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. The seventh film from Scorsese, Raging Bull stars Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta, a boxer with a violent temper which has led him to become the best in his field, all whilst destroying his personal life.

Speaking about the new movie, the CEO of Park Circus, Doug Davis, wrote: “Raging Bull is truly a big screen experience like no other. We are delighted to be bringing this Scorsese masterpiece back into cinemas from April 2023 and giving audiences around the world the chance to see the stunning new 4K restoration in all its glory”.

Created from the 35mm original camera negative, the 4K resolution version of the movie was recreated on a Lasergraphics Director film scanner, with the soundtrack also being remastered.

Nominated for eight Oscars back in 1981, including ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Cinematography’, Raging Bull eventually earned two Academy Awards, one for ‘Best Leading Actor’, and the other for ‘Best Film Editing’.

Take a look at the trailer for the newly restored version of Raging Bull below.