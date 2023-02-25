3,000 Eurovision tickets reserved for displaced Ukrainians









Approximately 3,000 free tickets to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest have been set aside for Ukrainian refugees now living in the UK. The 2023 contest will take place at the Liverpool Arena in May. Last year, The Beatles’ hometown beat Glasgow to take on hosting duties on behalf of Ukraine after organisers deemed the country unsafe amid the ongoing war.

The UK government has announced that it will make tickets available to Ukrainians across the UK so they can celebrate Kalush Orchestra’s victory following last year’s successful event at Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.

Ukrainian citizens based in the UK via the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, the Ukraine Family Scheme or the Ukraine Extension Scheme will be able to apply for tickets to all nine live shows, including the semi-finals, the preview shows and the live final on May 13th. Further details regarding the application process for the tickets for displaced Ukrainians will be released in the coming weeks.

Usually, the host country for the Eurovision Song Contest is that of the previous year’s winners. Last year, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the competition, but with the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia on Ukrainian soil, it was decided that a city in the UK would be safer for the 2023 event.

In a new statement, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine means the contest cannot be held where it should be. But we are honoured to be supporting the BBC and Liverpool in hosting it on their behalf and are determined to make sure the Ukrainian people are at the heart of this event.

“Today’s announcement means that thousands of tickets will be offered to those displaced by war so that they can take part in a show honouring their homeland, their culture and their music. As always, we stand together with the Ukrainian people and their fight for freedom.”

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson added: “Ukraine is at the heart of all our Eurovision host city plans. Working with our Ukrainian community, we are shaping a thought-provoking and powerful programme that is all-encompassing and representative of modern Ukraine – inspiring, poignant, funny, beautiful and moving.

“We’re delighted with the news that displaced Ukrainians are being given the opportunity to come to the city in May – this is their Eurovision, after all. Our team has been working tirelessly behind the scenes and we can’t wait to give them a warm Liverpool welcome and, fingers crossed, do them, the rest of the Ukraine and the UK proud.”

See Kalush Orchestra’s winning performance from last year below.