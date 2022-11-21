







Record sales, or digital streaming figures of the modern age, don’t correlate with artistic merit or creative dynamism, but shifting anything over ten million records is certainly an achievement. Whether it can be attributed to rigorous financial and promotional backing or just plain old catchy songwriting, the artists listed here found a knack for selling singles in mind-bending profusion.

When collating the 20 best-selling singles of all time, a number of factors must be considered. Chiefly, with the dawning of the internet age, streaming platforms mean catchy new singles don’t so much sell as they permeate our tailored playlists and rack up streaming figures. In the olden days – sorry for making you feel old, baby boomers – people relied solely on vinyl records, and if we look far enough back, you may have dealt with Bakelite and shellac records (I’m looking at you, Bing Crosby).

To allow for the profound changes in demographic and technology over the 20th century and beyond, we have split the ranking into the top 20 best-selling singles in both physical and digital copies. Of course, this won’t be perfect with the in-between phase dominated by CDs, but we’ll just have to make do.

As expected, we have some of the usual suspects on the physical copies list, including The Beatles, Whitney Houston, Elvis Presley and Elton John, who reached second place with his 1997 re-release of ‘Candle in the Wind’. This time, the track was rewritten in honour of the late Dianna, Princess of Wales, rather than Marilyn Monroe.

Bing Crosby sits proudly in first place with ‘White Christmas’, which has sold 50 million copies worldwide since 1944. Lower down, we have Mariah Carey’s festive earworm, ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’, and Gene Autry’s ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ to get us in the mood for some eggnog.

With meteoric Christmas number ones becoming somewhat a thing of the past, the digital list shuns the eggnog in favour of the feature. Over the past two decades, collaborative songs with “featuring” in the title have steadily climbed. If you were ever wondering why that might be, just take a look below. Nearly half of the top 20 for digital sales are collaborative efforts.

See both lists below. The sales figures have been rounded to the nearest million.

Best-selling physical singles of all time

Bing Crosby – ‘White Christmas’ – 50million Elton John – ‘Something About the Way You Look Tonight’ / ‘Candle in the Wind (1997)’ – 33million Mungo Jerry – ‘In the Summertime’ – 30million Bill Haley & His Comets – ‘Rock Around the Clock’ – 25million Whitney Houston – ‘I Will Always Love You’ – 20million Elvis Presley – ‘It’s Now or Never’ – 20million USA for Africa – ‘We Are the World’ – 20million The Ink Spots – ‘If I Didn’t Care’ – 19million Baccara – ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ – 18million Celine Dion – ‘My Heart Will Go On’ – 18million Mariah Carey – ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ – 16million Bryan Adams – ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It for You’ – 15million John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John – ‘You’re the One That I Want’ – 15million The Andrews Sisters – ‘Bei Mir Bist Du Schön’ – 14million Scorpions – ‘Wind of Change’ – 14million Prince Nico Mbarga – ‘Sweet Mother’ – 13million Kyu Sakamoto – ‘Sukiyaki’ – 13million Gene Autry – ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ – 12.5million The Beatles – ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ – 12million Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman – ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ – 12million

Best-selling digital singles of all time

Xiao Zhan – ‘Spotlight’ – 54million Ed Sheeran – ‘Shape of You’ – 42million Luis Fonsi (feat. Daddy Yankee) – ‘Despacito’ – 36million Rihanna (feat. Drake) – ‘Work’ – 33million The Chainsmokers and Coldplay – ‘Something Just Like This’ – 22million Ed Sheeran – ‘Perfect’ – 21million Wiz Khalifa (feat. Charlie Puth) – ‘See You Again’ – 21million The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) – ‘Closer’ – 21million Adele – ‘Rolling in the Deep’ – 21million Mark Ronson (feat. Bruno Mars) – ‘Uptown Funk’ – 20million Billie Eilish – ‘Bad Guy’ – 20million Ed Sheeran – ‘Thinking Out Loud’ – 20million Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – ‘Havana’ – 19million Lil Nas X – ‘Old Town Road’ – 18million Carly Rae Jepsen – ‘Call Me Maybe’ – 18million Taylor Swift – ‘Love Story’ – 18million Adele – ‘Someone Like You’ – 17million Rihanna – ‘Needed Me’ – 17million Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – ‘Señorita’ – 16million Imagine Dragons – ‘Believer’ – 15million