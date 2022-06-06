Mariah Carey sued for $20 million over ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’









Mariah Carey is being sued for over $20 million over her colossal festive hit, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ due to copyright infringement.

The pop star originally released the track in 1994, and it has gone on to become one of the most cherished modern Christmas classics. In 2019, it made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the US for the first time, repeating the accomplishment on the Official UK Singles Chart the following year in the midst of the pandemic frenzy.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that songwriter Andy Stone has now claimed copyright infringement over the song in a new lawsuit. According to TMZ, Stone is seeking at least £20 million (£16m) in damages from Carey as he claims that he wrote and released his own song with the same title.

The singer and songwriter released his ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ under the name of his group Vince Vance & The Valiants in 1989. The song entered the Billboard Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart in 1994, where it frequently returned until 2000. Stone’s song’s last entry was on the Billboard Hot 100 Recurrent Airplay chart during Christmas 2002, where it peaked at number 23.

Stone’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ shares only its title with Carey’s track. However, he argues in the lawsuit that Carey did not ask permission to use the title. According to files obtained by PA Media, the lawsuit states that Carey and collaborator Walter Afanasieff “knowingly, willfully, and intentionally engaged in a campaign” to infringe Stone’s copyright for the song.

It adds that Carey and Afanasieff committed “acts of unjust enrichment by the unauthorised appropriation of plaintiff’s work and the goodwill associated therewith”. As yet, Carey hasn’t publicly responded to the lawsuit.

Last Christmas, Carey’s seasonal favourite once again topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a third consecutive year. “Thank you @spotify, the #lambily, and everyone who streams this song to add a little bit of festivity to the season! I truly appreciate each and every one of these 1 billion streams!” Carey wrote on Instagram in response to hitting the impressive milestone.