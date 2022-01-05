1986 horror classic ‘The Hitcher’ to be restored in 4K









At long last, fans of the original 1986 action thriller The Hitcher will be able to experience the excitement of the film in glorious high definition, as the movie is set for a brand new Blu-Ray re-release. Released by Second Sight Films, the cult film starring Rutger Hauer and Jennifer Jason Leigh follows a young man who escapes the clutches of a murderous hitchhiker, only for the chance encounter to spark a turbulent series of unfortunate events.

Having previously stated that a 4K Blu-Ray re-release of the film would not be possible, distribution company Second Sight Films have since reported that they have managed to track down the original camera negative, thus meaning a restoration is en route. Announcing the news on Twitter, the UK-based company stated, “We’ve tracked down the negative!! Thanks to Warner’s archive team for allowing us access, we will be doing a full restoration for 4K/Blu-ray release later this year”.

With no news yet as to what new features we might be getting with the new re-release, fans of the film will also have to be patient, with a release date for the Blu-Ray also yet to be announced.

Directed by Robert Harmon, the same cult director behind films such as China Lake, They and Nowhere to Run, The Hitcher represented the director’s finest effort, starring the late Rutger Hauer as a murderous hitchhiker and Thomas Howell as the unfortunate victim. The film was written by Eric Red, the same man who penned 100 Feet, Body Parts, Cohen and Tate and Bad Moon.

Rutger Hauer became a cult actor in his own right after appearing as the iconic Roy Batty in Ridley Scott’s influential science fiction film Blade Runner in 1982 alongside Harrison Ford. Such led the actor to take a role in The Hitcher as well as other notable roles in Sin City and Hobo with a Shotgun before his death in 2019.

