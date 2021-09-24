Harrison Ford reveals his favourite line from any movie







The veteran Hollywood actor Harrison Ford possesses a natural on-screen allure, whether he’s Indiana Jones, Han Solo, or even Rick Deckard; what is consistent is his gruff, stony characters who each carry a unique swagger. A down-to-earth actor who retains endearing humanity no matter the role, the career of Harrison Ford is one defined by both fortunate circumstances and honest hard work.

Having been lucky enough to work with some of cinema’s most influential filmmakers, including Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ridley Scott and Denis Villeneuve, Ford has experienced the high-life of Hollywood in some of the industry’s most important films. Recently recalling his illustrious filmography in an interview with Buzzfeed, the actor remembered his favourite line that he has ever delivered, taking him back to his time as Indiana Jones in 1981. “It’s not the years, it’s the mileage”.

Although, Ford actually misquotes the line from Spielberg’s globe-trotting classic, with the actual line being “It’s not the years, honey…” though the intention behind Ford’s answer is clear. The sentiment of such a line couldn’t be more appropriate for Harrison Ford’s personality, believing that it’s the experience of your life, rather than your age that defines you.

Despite being over 40-years-old, Raiders of the Lost Ark remains a pertinent action-adventure classic that continues to sculpt the future of the genre. So culturally significant is Spielberg’s story that following the release of the fourth film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008, Indiana Jones 5 is due for release in 2022.

The next instalment will be the “fifth and final” film in the series, as Kathleen Kennedy reported at the Disney Investors Day, though for such a lucrative franchise, we would be very surprised to see the total end of the story. Starring the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and, of course, Harrison Ford, the fifth film in the series is the first not to be directed by Steven Spielberg.

Harrison Ford’s final outing as the swashbuckling archaeologist being headed up by James Mangold, with the new director holding some impressive credits including 2005’s Walk the Line and, more significantly, 2017’s Logan, which fantastically bookended Hugh Jackman’s reign as ‘Wolverine’. It may sound blasphemous, but he may be a more superior replacement than Speilberg, with a recent track record of dark, brooding stories that still retain a strong sense of bombastic fun.

With the plot currently under tight wraps, keen Indiana Jones fans have pieced together some clues from James Mangold’s Twitter and theorise the film could take part in 1960, and specifically the real-life ‘Operation Paperclip’ which saw former Nazi scientists being brought over to the US to help them win the space race. Until 2022 we’ll have to wait and see.

