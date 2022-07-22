New list of 15 highest paid actors in Hollywood features no women









Every year, multiple reports are published about Hollywood’s obscene pay scales and the wage gap in the industry. Variety recently released a report listing some of the film industry’s highest-earning stars, and, unsurprisingly, there were no female actors in any of the 15 highest-paid spots on that list.

According to the report, Tom Cruise has taken the top spot in Hollywood after the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick, which became one of the highest-grossing productions in recent memory. While Cruise takes $12 million paycheques when signing onto a project, the actor earns much more in the long run through box office bonuses.

One studio executive explained why Cruise never fails to draw big audiences, claiming that only a few names in Hollywood had true box-office powers: “I would never bet against Tom Cruise. “Most actors aren’t worth what you pay them, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries.”

Will Smith is the second highest-paid actor in Hollywood, earning $35 million for Emancipation, while Leonardo DiCaprio has made $30 million for the new Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon. The top 10 spots are occupied by familiar names like Brad Pitt and Dwayne Johnson, but there are no female stars in those high-ranking positions.

Margot Robbie is the best-paid actress in Hollywood with a $12.5 million paycheque for the new Greta Gerwig film Barbie. There are other female stars such as Millie Bobby Brown and Emily Blunt on the list, but the pay gap between the high-ranking male stars and them is very significant.

The 15 highest paid actors in Hollywood:

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick Will Smith – Emancipation Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon Brad Pitt – Formula 1 Drama Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam Will Ferrell – Spirited Chris Hemsworth – Extraction 2 Vin Diesel – Fast X Tom Hardy – Venom 3 Joaquin Phoenix – Joker 2 Ryan Reynolds – Spirited Denzel Washington – The Equalizer 3 Jason Momoa – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Eddie Murphy – Beverly Hills Cop 4 Chris Pine – Star Trek sequel

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.