100 gecs tease new album '10000 gecs'







The experimental duo 100 gecs have teased their new album, announcing that they have plans to release 10000 gecs in the near future. Details in regards to the LP release are minimal at best, but the news follows an announcement that the duo will be embarking on their North American 10000 gecs tour this year. It will begin this October and continue through to the following December. In the announcement, the duo also said the album would be coming to a “theatre near u”.

The duo started the convention of naming their albums in a similar vein back in 2016 when they released their 100 gecs EP. The next album will act as the follow up to their last record, 1000 gecs, and the remix album which then followed, 1000 gecs and the Tree of Clues.

This latter album dropped in July last year and features collaborations with Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, and Fall Out Boy. Their style blends modern pop with futuristic production styles and experimental electronic arrangments, resulting in a bizarre and chaotic take on the radio-friendly dancefloor hit.

Since the release of their last album, Laura Les and Dylan Brady have been working on solo material away from 100 gecs. Brady, for example, recently produced a remix of Rebecca Black’s ‘Friday’, whilst Les released a new solo single, ‘Haunted’, back in March of this year.

However, the duo worked together to remix Linkin Park’s One Step Closer in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory, the nu-metal band’s debut album. In a press release, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda wrote: “Part of the spirit of Reanimation was to take the Hybrid Theory songs that people knew so well, and let innovative artists flip them in ways nobody expected.”

You can take a listen to 100 gecs track ‘Money Machine’ below.

