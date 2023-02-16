100 gecs release riotous new single, ‘Hollywood Baby’









100 gecs - 'Hollywood Baby'

American hyper-pop duo 100 gecs have released their new single ‘Hollywood Baby’. The single accompanies a reveal of the full tracklist for their long-awaited and imminent second album, 10,000 gecs. The experimental pop duo, comprised of Laura Les and Dylan Brady, have kept busy over the past few years with various collaborations, touring commitments and, of course, tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

100 gecs’ second album is due for full release on March 17th, 2023. The album will feature previously released singles ‘mememe’ and ‘Doritos & Fritos’. The long-awaited LP follows the duo’s 2019 debut 1000 gecs. A remix album, 1000 gecs and the Tree of Clues, followed in 2020, featuring contributions from Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Fall Out Boy, A.G. Cook and others.

‘Hollywood Baby’ has been a regular feature in 100 gecs’ live setlists since its debut in late 2021 but has now received its studio treatment. The new track hears Laes and Brady perform alongside drummer and tourmate Josh Freese.

Throughout the characteristically surging track, Les’ sometimes screaming, sometimes autotuned voice tells the titular ‘Malibu Barbie’ to “go pitch your fit/ No one gives a shit/ Better off if you just get over it!” While the track might push the right buttons in a headbanging live situation, the energy and lyrical depth don’t quite connect with my typical tastes for general listening.

The track’s chaotic sound is accompanied by a music video that sees the duo setting off fireworks in their living room using a blow torch. As the colourful sparks fly, they dance erratically and smash up the room before an elderly gentleman enters to put a stop to the mayhem.

Last December, 100 gecs shared a surprise EP entitled Snake Eyes alongside the announcement of the second album. The EP introduced three new tracks, ‘Torture Me’ featuring Skrillex, ‘Hey Big Man’ and ‘Runaway’.

Listen to 100 gecs’ brand new single ‘Hollywood Baby’ below.