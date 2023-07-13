100 Gecs explain cancelled UK and European tour









Experimental hyperpop duo 100 Gecs have taken to social media to explain the cancellation of their 2023 UK and European tour, citing physical and mental exhaustion. The duo promised to be back soon.

Following the release of their second album, 10,000 Gecs, earlier this year, Dylan Brady and Laura Les were due to play 14 dates across the UK and Europe in Autumn.

100 Gecs have been playing 10,000 Gecs on tour for two years now. They played 34 dates to promote the new record in 2021, with the album initially planned for release in early 2022. However, due to delays, 10,000 Gecs was only released in March 2023. The duo spent the following April and May touring the US alongside Machine Girl.

Beginning in Berlin in October, the European leg would have taken them across Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. The duo were set to round out the tour with 7 dates in the UK, beginning in Bristol and ending in Manchester.

Last month, ticket-holders received emails to let them know that the upcoming tour was being cancelled, but the duo have only just spoken out about the reason for the cancellation.

100 Gecs took to Twitter to state: “To our fans in Europe: we’re sorry to cancel our upcoming shows, but we’re physically and mentally worn out. We’ll be back soon.”

Despite cancelling their dates across the UK and Europe, 100 Gecs recently announced a Halloween support slot alongside sad girl supergroup Boygenius at the Hollywood Bowl. They also still plan to play upcoming dates in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.