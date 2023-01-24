100 Gecs announce 2023 North America tour









Following the announcement that their eagerly awaited sophomore album is on the way, 100 Gecs have now announced a tour of North America. The new record, entitled 10,000 Gecs, will be released on Friday, March 17th, 2023, via Dog Show Records/Atlantic Records.

The band’s tour begins shortly after on Tuesday, April 4th, and lasts until Sunday, May 21st. The run of dates will include stops in Chicago, Montreal, New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles along the way. The North American swing is part of the planned world tour, which also featured a successful European leg, a sold-out US stint in 2021, and high-profile stops at festivals including Coachella, Primavera, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo.

Later this month, the band begin their sold-out Australian run before resuming their tour in April after the North American dates and will be joined by Machine Girl and Fever Ray. The unreleased tracks, ‘Hollywood Baby’, ‘757’, and ‘what’s that scent’ were mainstays on their recent set lists, and fans have been patiently awaiting the official release since they first became publicly known through obscurely blurred videos shared during the tour. Additionally, the duo, made up of Dylan Brady and Laura Les, were hand-selected to open for My Chemical Romance and Nine Inch Nails the previous year.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting on Wednesday, January 25th, at 10am local time. Regular sales will start on Friday, January 27th.

Following the success of their debut album, the band has been shrouded in a heavy dose of expectation for the follow-up, with 100 Gecs giving fans plenty to discuss. Recently, they released the surprise EP, Snake Eyes. The project contains three previously unreleased songs, including ‘Torture Me’ with Skrillex and ‘Hey Big Man’, which has become a tour favourite as the band’s show opener.

Following the release of their debut, the band progressed from performing their first concert inside of the video game Minecraft to selling out venues throughout the nation in a matter of months, demonstrating that their fervent, quickly expanding fanbase isn’t limited to the internet. Brady and Les continued to make music after their world tour was cancelled in the summer of 2020, releasing a number of projects that included collaborations with artists like A. G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Charli XCX, and Rico Nasty.

100 Gecs 2023 tour dates:

Jan 29th – Laneway pre-party, Auckland – NZ

Jan 30th – Laneway Festival Auckland, Auckland – NZ

Jan 31st – San Francisco Bath Club, Wellington – AU

Feb 3rd – Metro Theatre, Sydney – AU

Feb 4th – Laneway Festival Brisne, Fortitude Valley – AU

Feb 5th – Laneway Festival Sydney, Sydney – AU

Feb 9th – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne – AU

Feb 10th – Laneway Festival Adelaide, Adelaide – AU

Feb 11th – Laneway Festival Melbourne, Melbourne – AU

Feb 12th – Laneway Festival Perth, Perth – AU

April 4th – San Jose Civic Auditorium, San Jose – CA

April 5th – Fox Theatre, Oakland, CA – USA

April 7th – PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC – CA

April 8th – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR – USA

April 9th – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA – USA

April 12th – Rockwell at The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT – USA

April 13th – The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO – USA

April 15th – The Pageant, St. Louis, MO – USA

April 16th – The Sylvee, Madison, WI – USA

April 18th – Armory Minneapolis, MN – USA

April 20th – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – USA

April 21st – Royal Oak Music Theatre, Detroit, MI -USA

April 22nd – HISTORY, Toronto, ON – CA

April 24th – MTelus , Montreal, QC – CA

April 25th – Roadrunner, Boston, MA – USA

April 26th – Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA – USA

April 28th – Great Hall at Avant Gardner, New York, NY – USA

May 1st – The Anthem, Washington, DC – USA

May 2nd – The Ritz, Raleigh, NC – USA

May 3rd – The Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA – USA

May 5th – Southside Ballroom, Dallas, TX – USA

May 6th – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, TX – USA

May 7th – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX -USA

May 9th – Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, FL – USA

May 10th – Revolution Live, Ft. Lauderdale, FL – USA

May 11th – 13th – Echoland Festival, Live Oak, FL – USA

May 13th – Sick New World Festival, Las Vegas, NV – USA

May 16th – The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ – USA

May 17th – Soma, San Diego, CA – USA

May 19th – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA – USA

May 21st – House of Blues Anaheim, CA – USA