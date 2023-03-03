







When it comes to filmmaking, several components must fall perfectly into place, including writing, visual translation through camerawork and editing, music choice, setting and casting. The latter is something that, when done perfectly, can bring a film script or idea to life just as much as camera shots or colour palettes, showing the importance of perfect casting.

One brilliantly cast actor in a leading role can make a film, like how Heath Ledger steals the show as the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. However, a movie becomes untouchable when a whole cast fits perfectly with one another.

Character actors coming together to execute a film from any genre can be the driving force behind the collective work, performing a good script with the emotion to make it tremendous. A movie’s cast can make the viewing experience all the more relatable, emotional and entertaining.

Including definitive literature adaptations, American classics and films from various genres, here are ten movies with practically perfect casting.

10 movies with perfect casting:

Batman Returns (Tim Burton, 1992)

Michael Keaton returns as the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton’s gothic revival of the original DC Comics. Bruce Wayne faces a new enemy in The Penguin, played by Danny Devito, who has teamed up with shady businessman Max Shreck (Christopher Walken). After being murdered by Shreck, a resurrected Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) also throws a spanner in the works.

Not only is Batman Returns a great sequel to its stylistic predecessor, but its casting choices are also magnificent, giving the film a dark charm. Keaton oozes charm as Wayne, with Devito and Walken balancing comedy with thrill as a duo of villains. Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle steals the show, mastering the character’s seductive and intelligent nature with a killer style.

The Departed (Martin Scorsese, 2006)

An Irish mob boss (Jack Nicholson) places a spy (Matt Damon) in the Massachusetts State Police. Unbeknownst to him, the police sent an undercover state trooper (Leonardo DiCaprio) to uncover Costello’s secrets.

The Departed is an award-winning film that sees some contemporary Hollywood icons share the screen with those who came before. The cast of prolific names complements William Monahan’s writing and Scorsese’s direction to the highest level, creating the director’s 2000s masterpiece.

Goodfellas (Martin Scorsese, 1990)

Goodfellas is one of the gangster genre’s most quintessential and significant contributions. This biographical crime drama is based on Nicholas Pileggi’s book Wiseguy and charts the rise and fall of mob member Henry Hill from 1955 to 1980.

Martin Scorsese’s work is a film where everything went perfectly, from tone to writing to music choice. What seals the deal is the cast composition that contends as one of the greatest in American cinema, with magnetic and thrilling performances from the likes of Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. Each character is unique yet bounces off one another to suit the scene’s dramatic or comedic tone. Thanks to naturalistic performances, there is no moment when a line or action comes off as a stale caricature.

Hairspray (Adam Shankman, 2007)

Adam Shankman’s reimagining of John Waters’ original 1988 musical maintains the powerful and dazzling story in an updated take. Hairspray tells the beautiful story of a 1960s teenager, Tracy Turnblad, played by Nikki Blonsky in her debut, who dreams of becoming a dance member on The Corny Collins Show. An additional plot point sees the teen fight against racial discrimination on the show and in her community.

Hairspray is criminally underrated as it presents a charming, insightful tale of passion and justice. Bringing the incredible musical numbers to life and decorating the scenes is a fantastic and perfect cast, including the likes of John Travolta, Christopher Walken, and countless others. Every cast member, starring and extra gives over 100% to the job.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Peter Jackson, 2002)

Peter Jackson’s first adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings is the cinematic landmark that narrates a young hobbit Frodo (Elijah Wood), coming into contact with the One Ring. Accompanied by eight companions, he sets out to destroy the Ring in the land of Mordor.

This definitive fantasy film features an ensemble cast of some of cinema’s most iconic characters. The Fellowship of the Ring comprises a number of now-iconic names, such as Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, and many others, performing with prominent chemistry. Christopher Lee’s appearance as Saruman the White infiltrates the fantasy adventure with the perfect darkness, and Andy Serkis’ Gollum makes for a great plot progression.

Magnolia (Paul Thomas Anderson, 1999)

Magnolia, the psychological drama written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, focuses on a mosaic presentation of connected characters searching for happiness, a sense of self and forgiveness.

The film features a fantastic cast, including the likes of Tom Cruise and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Further cast members include famed actors such as Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly and more. With a varied and committed group of actors, the film’s themes and emotional landscape are explored and executed thoroughly, and the acting is one of its many strong points.

Pulp Fiction (Quentin Tarantino, 1994)

Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction narrates a gritty and corrupted web of crime in Los Angeles in an artistic and stylised manner. The subjects include two hitmen, a fighter who refuses to throw his next match, and a ruthless crime boss.

Cited as a trademark in American pop culture through its iconography and dialogue, Pulp Fiction is brought to life extra through its talented and wonderfully put-together cast. John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson have immense chemistry as two hitmen, with their boss Ving Rhames, perfecting the ruthless and intimidating crime boss type. Bruce Willis and Christopher Walken also appear in brief yet unforgettable roles. While a supporting role, Uma Thurman is the face of the movie with her expressive and immersive energy.

Rocky III (Sylvester Stallone, 1982)

The third instalment in Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise focuses on fighter Rocky Balboa earning ten successful title defences. His celebratory period is cut short when rookie fighter Clubber Lang challenges him to a ‘real fight’.

Stallone’s performance as the face of the sports drama genre is as complex and inspirational as always—additional cast members thrive in playing guiding, supporting and oppositional roles in the boxer’s life. Mr T’s Lang shines as a challenge in Balboa’s career, bringing in rougher and sharper energy to contrast the image the heavyweight champion has constructed.

Scooby-Doo (Raja Gosnell, 2002)

The first live-action adaptation of Scooby-Doo sees Mystery Incorporated separate and then reunite after being invited to solve a mystery of Spooky Island. The film stars Freddie Prinze Jr., Linda Cardellini, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Matthew Lillard, as the gang, with Rowan Atkinson appearing as the Island owner.

Adapting a beloved cartoon into a live-action film is a tough nut to crack. However, Raja Gosnell got this one spot on with casting, as each actor effortlessly brings the iconic role to life. Each star captures their character’s persona, style, mindset and dynamic with other gang members, making an adaptation that cannot be replaced.

Stand By Me (Rob Reiner, 1986)

Rob Reiner’s first adaptation of a Stephen King novella sees four boys take to the train tracks to search for a dead body. During their journey, emotions run high, and some life-changing lessons are learned.

Stand by Me is one of the finest works of its decade, offering something minimalistic and expressive in a time when exaggeration and eccentricity were the movie blueprint. One of its strengths is the compelling cast of River Phoenix, with Wil Wheaton, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O’Connell as the four central boys, with Kiefer Sutherland playing a sinister bully and Richard Dreyfuss as a narrator and older version of Wheaton’s role.

Wheaton told NPR that he credits the film’s success to the director’s casting choice. “Rob Reiner found four young boys who were the characters we played,” the actor shared. “I was awkward and nerdy and shy and uncomfortable in my skin and sensitive….River was cool and smart and passionate and, even at that age, kind of like a father figure to some of us, Jerry was one of the funniest people I had ever seen in my life, either before or since, and Corey was unbelievably angry and in an incredible amount of pain and had a terrible relationship with his parents.”