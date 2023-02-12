10 movies that feature unsimulated sexual intercourse scenes









One thing about contemporary entertainment and commercialised culture is that sex sells. As a result, any film of any genre opts for a sex scene to amplify its reception and engagement. However, the romantic genres tend to be more passionate and sentimental in their sexual depictions, especially if they’re art films which showcase unsimulated sexual intercourse.

This term refers to sex scenes in movies where the characters are actually engaging in the act, making for authentic and naturalistic images of intercourse. As art films stray from Hollywood cinematic norms and audiences, filmmakers who occupy this style direct their cast in real love-making or sexual sequences, aligning with their work’s stylised yet raw tones.

As passionate and emotional as unsimulated sex scenes are, communicated through warm and sweetly designed visual techniques such as lighting and camerawork, some venture out into graphic and controversial presentations. Not just contentious in terms of a conservative society resenting showing how sex is a fun act of self-pleasure and expression, but because the direction took a rather sinister and shock-value approach and response.

Whether a director hoped to celebrate sexuality for its natural and vibrant outlet or to unnerve audiences and shake up censorship boards, here are ten films, both art and conventional, that featured natural unsimulated sex scenes.

10 movie scenes with actual intercourse:

Pink Flamingos (John Waters, 1972)

Master of morbid John Waters’s infamous black comedy stars drag icon Divine as a criminal living under the name of Babs Johnson, who is proud to be “the filthiest person alive”. The difficult-to-digest feature also stars Edith Massey, Danny Mills, Mary Vivian Pearce, David Lochary and Mink Stole.

As Waters is an artist whose vice is filth and the unorthodox, Pink Flamingos showcases shocking graphic material, including an animal being involved in an unsimulated sex scene. The board noted a sequence which included “close up real depictions of actual fellatio….which unambiguously contravene R classification guidelines”, leading to a heavy ban. The sexual imagery connotes the grotesque, bizarre, and explicitly crude approach that ties the film into an extreme cinema landscape.

Antichrist (Lars Von Trier, 2009)

Leading stars Willem Defoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg play a grieving couple who seek refuge in a cabin but instead find sexual behaviour and sadomasochism. This harmony of horror and art plays out in examining the damaged psyche in one of extreme cinema’s most infamous works, offered by boundary-breaking filmmaker Lars Von Trier.

Antichrist is an agonising festering boil of tension, turmoil and danger. In its dissection of religion as the backdrop for a fractured couple’s downfall, they, replaced by body doubles, have violent intercourse at the base of an ominous dead tree, where bodies are concealed within the exposed roots. Despite being natural intercourse, the sequence exhibits anything but love, as the only emotions elicited are unease, discomfort, and disgust.

Lie With Me (Clement Virgo, 2009)

This erotic drama was directed by Clement Virgo, working from Tamara Faith Berger’s 2001 novel of the same name. It stars Lauren Lee Smith and Eric Balfour, following an outgoing, sexually aggressive young woman who meets and begins a torrid affair with an equally bold young man, which strains their emotional well-being.

Virgo’s art film explores its protagonist’s gain and loss of agency over men with sex. Despite physically conquering them through the act, the character still feels an inner part of her is still untouched, holding back, despite her assertiveness. The film’s actual sex scenes are showcased in stylised yet minimalistic montages, compared to the male lover’s paintings to connotate sexuality’s creative and expressive realms. However, the erotic sequences then explode into something more intense and concerning, aligning with narrative progression and the character’s emotional states.

9 Songs (Michael Winterbottom, 2004)

This sentimental British art romantic drama film was written and directed by Michael Winterbottom, featuring stars Kieran O’Brien and Margo Stilley. The two play a couple who meet at a concert and bond over music before descending into a passionate love affair.

9 Songs is one of the most graphic yet emotional presentations of genuine sexuality, lust and love. As a stylistic and conceptual approach, the intimate scenes are juxtaposed and divided with concert sequences, recruiting and executing the same energy of passion and artistry in different mediums. Winterbottom’s work reads quintessential art film style when considering its ongoing use of warm organic lighting and thematic editing to accentuate romantic and erotic tones, heightening the personal and intimate subject matter. The naturalistic approach elevates the sex scenes from a voyeuristic perspective.

Nymphomaniac (Lars Von Trier, 2009)

Lars Von Trier explores the physicality, psychology and emotional merit of sex in this erotic artwork starring Charlotte Gainsbourg, Stellan Skarsgård, Stacy Martin, Shia LaBeouf, Christian Slater, Jamie Bell, Uma Thurman, Jean-Marc Barr, Willem Dafoe and Connie Nielsen. It outlines and examines the life of a self-diagnosed “nymphomaniac” by recounting her erotic journeys to an asexual fisherman.

Nynphomaniac’s sex scenes have an absence of heavily emotive and sensual undertones as conveyed through the film techniques of lighting and choice of colour. Instead, Von Trier uses images and editing to create something more conceptual when representing an authentic sex scene. The last sex scene of the film is spliced between two other visuals; a piano being played and wild animals, with the sexual acts in the middle between them. This demonstrates the art genre’s freedom in presenting images as supported by its deviance from film norms, as star Martin told The Independent: “We were clear this film wasn’t about nakedness, but that it was part of the story. So I was comfortable with it. Lars wanted to celebrate the female desire and show we have flaws, we are human beings and not perfect.”

Love (Gaspar Noé, 2015)

A blend of eroticism, drama and art, Gaspar Noé’s junior feature showcases an intensely passionate couple who invites a third into their relationship, a decision they regret after the third partner becomes pregnant. Following this, the original couple split and one half mourns the other while staying trapped in a loveless relationship with the third. The film stars Aomi Muyock, Karl Glusman and Klara Kristin as the love triangle members.

The film is held together by its sex scenes, notable for being unsimulated, so we, as spectators, know that the pleasure we are watching onscreen is authentic. Noé submits to the art film manifesto in a romantic sense when arranging the style of these sex scenes, evident in the use of a romantic and slow soundtrack, a complete diversion from the choice of horror. Furthermore, the nude bodies are situated like artworks, showcased in medium shots and under illuminating and warm lighting, gelled with the colour choice of red in the bedsheets.

They Call Us Misfits (Stefen Jarl and Jan Lindqvist, 1968)

This Swedish documentary was directed, produced and written by Stefan Jarl and Jan Lindqvist. Its screenplay and style take the form of a presentation of the life of two unaccompanied youths, Kenneth “Kenta” Gustafsson and Gustav “Stoffe” Svensson.

Movie Facts and Feats: A Guinness Record Book refers to this film as the first to depict unsimulated sexual intercourse that managed to avoid getting those scenes censored. The character Svensson is sexually active with many partners but tells one girl, Eva, that he wants her for himself, signalling to dialogue about the gendered power dynamics of sexual liberation.

Female Vampire (Jesús Franco, 1973)

Jesús Franco’s French-Belgian horror film takes place in Europe and stars Lina Romay as Irina von Karlstein, a bisexual vampire who quenches her first for blood through oral stimulation.

In a film that is somehow intense but incohesive in execution, audiences experience dreamlike transgressive eroticism, executed in smooth camerawork and editing. Furthermore, Francho’s work is hypnotic and solemn in style; however, chaos resides in its eroticism. Despite its poorer quality, the film is a layered and revolutionary watch because it is unorthodox in approaching something that was already unconventional. It’s never one thing at a time, being atmospheric and voyeuristic yet cruel and agonising in its authentic sexual scenes.

Enter the Void (Gaspar Noé, 2009)

A drug dealer is fatally shot by the police and has an out-of-body experience, observing the following events as he floats above the city. This fantasy psychological drama, directed by Gaspar Noé, is told against the backdrop of neon-lit nightclub environments in Tokyo and stars Nathaniel Brown, Paz de la Huerta, and Cyril Roy.

Enter the Void is powerful, surreal and magnetic in its echoing of a psychedelic experience. One crucial scene presents a love hotel that houses couples of various sexualities and interests having intercourse. The editing approach laces each isolated act into one erotic landscape of romantic and hypersexual imagery. In addition, the protagonist even travels inside female genitalia as she engages in sexual intercourse with another character, showing a violation of boundaries in its sexual undertones.

Destricted (Various Directors, 2006)

This feature is an anthology film that examines the boundaries between art and pornographic imagery. The collective group of directors listed are Marina Abramović, Matthew Barney, Marco, Brambilla, Larry Clark, Gaspar Noé, Richard Prince, Sam Taylor-Wood, Marilyn Minter, Cecily Brown, Sante D’Orazio and Tunga.

Due to its anthology format, this visual experience has barely a plot threaded through its consistent presentation of eroticism, and it’s essentially an experiment rather than a cohesive visual art piece. As a result, the film diverts more onto the art exhibit presentation side, showcasing the vulnerable and tender side of sexuality. It treads through its lack of cause-and-effect narrative to search for and illustrate the beauty and authenticity in commercialised porn, that is, if it exists. The objective is sought through the composition of locational landscapes situated against actual sexual acts as an unconventional vision of sexuality’s placement in society. Overall, Destricted negotiates ideas of moral degradation with insightful examination and celebration of sexuality in various forms, emotional, physical and psychological.