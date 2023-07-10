The 10 most underrated Arctic Monkeys songs









Arctic Monkeys have cemented their status as one of the most polarising bands of the 21st century, and therein lies the beauty of it all. Their music has managed to captivate an array of audiences, leading to divided opinions and passionate debates.

Whether you align with the devoted fans of their early albums, embrace their newer sound, or find yourself somewhere in between, the undeniable truth is that Arctic Monkeys have generated an unrivalled level of hype and intrigue.

Within the confines of the name, Arctic Monkeys reside a collective of extraordinary musicians: the masterful drummer, percussionist, and backing vocalist Matt Helders; the virtuosic lead guitarist Jamie “Cookie” Cook; the rhythmic foundation provided by bass guitarist Nick O’Malley; and, of course, the charismatic frontman, lead lyricist, guitarist, and piano player Alex Turner. From their humble beginnings, this Sheffield assembly exuded an attitude brimming with playfulness and an unfiltered authenticity that emanated from their Northern British roots.

While remnants of their cheekiness persist to this day, the core essence of Arctic Monkeys has gradually become enshrouded by a tapestry of diverse genres and sensibilities, emblematic of the band’s evolution. This very evolution has contributed to their enduring acclaim and adulation. What sets them apart is their unwavering commitment to the essence of being a true band. Though Alex Turner commands the spotlight with his witty stage presence, the harmonious collaboration of all the band members conjures enchantment. Few can match the exceptional talent of Matt Helders, whose drumming prowess reaches unparalleled heights, while the rhythmic contributions of Jamie Cook and Nick O’Malley intertwine to create the intricate sonic fabric that permeates every album.

What’s more, the fans’ loyalty is unparalleled. Most of their biggest hits are recognisable within the first few seconds: the band only has to play the drumbeat of ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ live and cheers of familiarity erupt in the stadium. It’s the same situation with ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’, ‘Arabella’, and basically all of the first album.

Yet, beyond these widely celebrated anthems lies a treasure trove of hidden gems, waiting to resurface from the depths and captivate listeners once more. These lesser-known tracks, often overlooked, possess an allure that resonates even more deeply, serving as a testament to the band’s essence and identity. As Turner would put it, these tracks are ready to emerge “through the sludge, looking better than ever.”

With that, let’s embark on a journey through the realm of Arctic Monkeys’ underappreciated masterpieces; the forgotten jewels that truly encapsulate the essence of the band and its members.

The 10 most underrated Arctic Monkeys songs

10. ‘Body Paint’

Arctic Monkeys’ latest offering, The Car, takes listeners on a mesmerising journey through a musical dreamscape. While fully appreciating the intricacies of its conception may require a deeper exploration of their previous album, Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, the album itself still stands as a remarkable piece of art.

Serving as one of the biggest highlights of The Car, ‘Body Paint’ actually attracted widespread praise when it was first released in 2022. Fans even went so far as to say that it was their best song since the release of the album AM, which, considering the initial reception attracted by The Car’s predecessor, Tranquility Base, is a weighty approval. But it’s because ‘Body Paint’ is nothing short of gorgeous. Listening to this song is akin to being warmly embraced by a cosy hearth, with the crackling fire creating an inviting ambience. However, its live rendition takes the experience to another level entirely. The satisfaction is unmatched when enveloped by Turner’s bold and precise falsetto, accompanied by delicate piano melodies and intense guitar riffs.

9. ‘Love Is A Laserquest’

The band’s fourth album, Suck It And See, is perhaps home to the most hidden gems, making it challenging to single out just one. But ‘Love is a Laserquest’ is a torchbearer of underappreciated beauties. Arctic Monkeys are no strangers to rock ballads, especially with Turner directing on lyricism, but some tug on the heartstrings more than others. ‘Love is a Laserquest’ is lyrically and melodically beautiful.

Regardless of age or life circumstance, lines like “Do you look into the mirror to remind yourself you’re there? Or have somebody’s goodnight kisses got that covered?” strike a chord that resonates long after the final notes fade. While many may associate Arctic Monkeys with their instantly recognisable Tumblr-era aesthetic of the past, songs like ‘Love is a Laserquest’ remind us of the band’s multifaceted nature: imbued with love and introspection.

8. ‘Star Treatment’

Here we have our first entry from the highly divisive Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino. When it was first released in 2018, many didn’t know what to think. It had taken on a considerably different direction than the previous albums, and the confusion it caused made for some colourful reviews. However, with time, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino has achieved somewhat of a legacy in its own right. Maybe if there wasn’t a general expectation of this being a follow-up of AM, reactions might have been different, but time is definitely on this work’s side, as many now hail it as one of the best and most dynamic Arctic Monkeys projects.

Its opening track, ‘Star Treatment’, is a statement piece. Its lyrics are conducive to Turner’s songwriting talents with gems such as “Love came in a bottle with a twist off cap / Let’s all have a swig and do a hot lap”. It also begins with a line that has garnered quite a lot of fame in itself: “I just wanted to be one of The Strokes”. When questioned about his choice of words for the opening line, Turner told Radio X of his thought process: “There’s something about how blunt it is, that almost caused me to dare myself to leave it in.” And leave it in he did – the lyrics of this particular song are so bold and confident that they almost elicit comparisons to the first album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not. Either way, it’s a strong opener and one which deserves much more attention.

7. ‘Fireside’

AM is one of the band’s most critically acclaimed works. Since its release in 2013, its popularity has only increased, and nearly all of its songs have become hits. That said, some still sit there waiting to attract the same amount of attention as its counterparts. ‘Fireside’ is a powerhouse, one that immediately grabs you with its guitar arrangements, and yet is still significantly more under-discussed than the likes of ‘R U Mine?’ and ‘Snap Out Of It’.

Lyrically, the song is about the attempt to move on from a past lover and the difficulty of doing so. It’s bouncy, catchy, and stays in your head – it’s almost reminiscent of an earlier era, but even in the hands of nostalgia, it remains innovative and well-rounded. AM signified a turning point in Turner’s lyricism, where it became considerably more refined and focused, and ‘Fireside’ is a staple of that progression. We weren’t just dealing with a talented indie band verging on global success anymore; they were catching the attention of every corner of the globe, and this one track captures everything that was emblematic of AM’s experimentation at the time.

6. ‘Secret Door’

The band’s third album, Humbug, marked a pivotal moment in Arctic Monkeys’ discography. While their previous albums, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not and Favourite Worst Nightmare, shared a common thread of lyrical themes and musical approach, Humbug represented a significant departure. Collaborating with producer Josh Homme, the band ventured into a darker, more desert rock-inspired sound, resulting in what many consider their most important album to date. It was a transformative period where Arctic Monkeys began to embrace experimentation like never before.

Within Humbug, ‘Secret Door’ signifies a poignant embodiment of this evolution. The track discards the kitchen sink aesthetics of their earlier work and introduces a newfound maturity. The lyrics reach new depths of introspection, with Turner delivering some of his most profound lines to date: “Fools on parade cavort and carry on for waiting eyes / That you would rather be beside than in front of / But she’s never been the kind to be hollowed by the stares.”

‘Secret Door’ serves as a testament to Arctic Monkeys’ willingness to explore new sonic territories. It captures a band stepping outside their comfort zone and embracing a musical landscape that is both haunting and mesmerising.

5. ‘Batphone’

The only thing that this one is comparable to in terms of how it gets under your skin is ‘Sweet Dreams, TN’ by The Last Shadow Puppets. Initially, it may catch you off guard with its distinctiveness, but before you know it, you find yourself passionately belting out every lyric.

Nestled at the conclusion of Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, ‘Batphone’ invites you on an enigmatic and slightly eerie expedition, leading you through captivating realms before being gently embraced by the concluding track, ‘The Ultracheese’. Within ‘Batphone,’ an intricate tapestry of themes seamlessly intertwine, encompassing technological progress, the enigma of leading a double life, and glimpses into Turner’s romantic inclinations. Lyrics like “I’ve recognised the glow of your low beams numerous times / Through fairly opaque blinds in the sitting room / Vehicles will pass by, but I know when it’s you” offer a glimpse into the depths of his sentimentalism rather than solely focusing on the perils of excessive technology.

The song’s allure lies in its multifaceted nature, which invites repeated listens to unravel its layers, and in the mesmerising vocal performance. It finds a perfect abode within Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, a realm that embraces experimentation, unpredictability, and unyielding confidence in its artistic execution.

4. ‘You’re So Dark’

Many of Arctic Monkeys’ B-sides are strong standalone songs, and ‘You’re So Dark’ is no different. A B-side to ‘One For The Road’, ‘You’re So Dark’ brings to the fore the edgy aesthetic that AM came to be known for. Lyrically, Turner sings about admiration for someone who represents everything that draws him in: “You got your H.P. Lovecraft / Your Edgar Allen Poe”. It captures this fascination through an array of references to revered novelists, possessions, and attitudes.

This song seems to be something of a love letter to the AM era. It speaks to the knee socks and dark nail polish-wearing indieheads that crafted their entire look around the record, validating their own self-image and revelling in the fact that their tastes are desirable to the band’s frontman. The lyrics may seem performative to the outsider, but the ‘darkness’ of this particular era is so iconic of Arctic Monkeys’ history that it’s forgivable. Plus, it’s just pure fun.

3. ‘That’s Where You’re Wrong’

Another one that will stop you in your tracks and make you think about your own life, ‘That’s Where You’re Wrong’ is a beautiful exploration of someone once loved and how it feels looking back at the time you had together. It’s another example of Turner’s excellency in poetic lyricism – nothing quite hits as much as “You’re not the only one / That time has got it in for, honey / That’s where you’re wrong”.

It’s one of the most overlooked not only on Suck It And See but in the band’s discography as a whole. However, the song’s arrangement and production demonstrate the band’s meticulous attention to detail. It’s layered and dynamic, with each instrument playing a crucial role in building the song’s atmosphere. The rhythmic foundation provided by Helders’ drums and O’Malley’s bass adds a solid backbone, while Cook’s guitar work adds texture and flair to the composition.

In truth, ‘That’s Where You’re Wrong’ is a testament to Arctic Monkeys’ growth as a band. It showcases their ability to craft sophisticated and memorable music while pushing the boundaries of their sound.

2. ‘Hello You’

Undoubtedly the highlight of The Car, ‘Hello You’ is as much an exercise in ‘new’ Arctic Monkeys as it is everything that they’ve become known for. The lyrics may seem strange and cryptic at first (“LEGO Napoleon movie / Written in noble gas-filled glass tubes”), but it discusses nothing more than a frustrating situation that you wish to break free from. What makes this song so great, however, is its arrangement. It takes you on a personal journey that feels like a breath of fresh air.

You become immersed in its sounds and imagery; quite frankly, it’s just nice. It’s romantic and fun, but it’s also strangely peaceful and comforting. ‘Hello You’ is where the album The Car comes together: the guitar riffing is bouncy and lively – a nod to older pieces like ‘Knee Socks’ – complete with a percussion that drives the vocalisation forward. It’s the perfect manifestation of all band members’ strengths, interests, and talents.

1. ‘Stop The World I Wanna Get Off With You’

This track was released in 2013 as a B-side to ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’. There are many reasons why this comes in at number one, so let’s get to it. Firstly, the track is so strong that it’s hard to understand why it didn’t make it onto AM. Even though tracks like ‘I Want It All’ and ‘Mad Sounds’ are excellent additions to the piece, ‘Stop The World I Wanna Get Off With You’ sits strongly above many that made the cut. But maybe that’s the perfect home for it, belonging nowhere in particular but in a separate space where you can discover it and love it as its own thing.

Its immediate riff provides the trademark Arctic Monkeys sound, the type that pulls you in and hooks itself into you deeply. Its stark captivation lies in the way it uses bold, stripped-back sounds. The song itself muses upon a love so exciting that you would drop everything for them. Everything revolves around them, and it’s an intense and exciting notion (“With the exception of you, I dislike everyone in the room”). Later material depicts the band’s maturity with string arrangements and guitar and piano parts that have all been strategically placed to evoke particular feelings. ‘Stop The World I Wanna Get Off With You’ sits at the intersection of old and new Monkeys – it’s simple enough to remind you of the band’s roots, but powerful enough to give you an idea of their future.

‘Stop The World I Wanna Get Off With You’ is truly a lesson in everything we know about Arctic Monkeys. The song seems to appear out of nowhere: you’ll only find it if you go looking. But that’s what the band is all about; its real gems are many, but a lot of them are sitting out of the limelight, confident in their mastery but willing to take you in.