The 10 most expensive movie props of all time









Beyond the cult-like status that surrounds certain movie stars and the large swathes of obsessive devotees that worship them, the film industry has also produced another sort of fandom: the collectors. Whether it be autographs, original posters or associated tie-in merchandise, there is a small but fiercely passionate group of people willing to pay top dollar for artefacts that have a connection with the silver screen.

Who knows where their passion for collecting comes from? Perhaps by owning something featured in a film, the collector derides a form of magic – closer proximity to the marvels and wonders of the movie business. For others, it may just be a pure dedication to a certain universe, world or lore; the die-hard Tolkien fan, for instance, who simply needs Aragorn’s sword on their bookcase to fulfil their Middle Earth fix. For many, however, I imagine it’s a purely status-driven goal. They have the cash, so why not prove it by literally owning a piece of the most profitable industry in the entire world?

Now when we say top-dollar, we mean it. Generally speaking, collecting movie items will cause a considerable dent in the wallet. Even something obscure and barely recognisable will fetch a four-figure price, like the ‘old baby’ mannequin used in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which was listed at $6,000. Collecting is not a poor man’s hobby unless you’re rummaging about in a restaurant bin for a napkin used by Tom Cruise. In fact, come to think of it, that would probably sell for a hefty sum as well.

But the figures start to soar when you set your eyes on the big and iconic props; the actual lightsabers held by Jedi or the real-life wands wielded by Hogwarts wizards. Tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands – millions, even! In the history of prop sales, the numbers can range from single to seven digits. Let’s take a look at the ten most expensive props ever sold.

The 10 most expensive movie props:

10. Themed Fabergé Egg from Game of Thrones (2011) – $2,200,000

First on our list, selling for a handsome sum of $2,200,000 in 2021, is the exquisite Fabergé egg. This unique piece, created as a promotional item for the Game of Thrones series, beautifully encapsulates the grandeur and fantasy of the show. Inspired by the legendary dragon eggs that play a pivotal role in the series’ lore, this egg represents a unique collaboration with Fabergé.

Strangely, despite the unparalleled artistry and effort put into the egg’s creation, it was never actually used in the show, serving instead as a sort of symbol of the cultural significance of the TV series. One can imagine that if the dragon queen, Khaleesi herself, did have access to 21st-century luxury items, this would surely be among her collection.

9. R2D2 Model from Star Wars (1977) – $2,760,000

The beloved Astromech droid, R2D2 from the iconic Star Wars franchise, comes up next. Used as the actual robot in the original trilogy, this authentic R2D2 model found a new owner in 2017 for an impressive $2,760,000. The model was famously hollow, occupied by the late Kenny Baker, an 112cm tall man, who helped assist with conveying the personality of the cheeky little robot.

At nearly $3m, this sale served as a testament to R2D2’s enduring popularity, the extensive reach of the Star Wars saga and the utter obsession with memorabilia by the fans. Although why there’s no mention of the sale of CP30, we’ll never know. Perhaps he stands proud in George Lucas’ own home.

8. Lion Costume from The Wizard of Oz (1939) – $3,070,000

Worn by Bert Lahr in his unforgettable performance as the Cowardly Lion, this unique piece of classic cinema was sold for $3,070,000 in 2014. Genius work from the make-up and costume departments transformed Lahr’s lion into a beautifully manicured figure reminiscent of a regal French prince. For just over $3m, some lucky soul could also experience that transformation.

The fact that this piece, nearly 80 years old at the time of sale, could command such a price shows the lasting magic of The Wizard of Oz – a film which was deemed by the Library of Congress the most-watched film in all of history. The whereabouts of the Scarecrow and Tin Man costumes, however, are lost to history.

7. Sam’s Piano from Casablanca (1942) – $3,400,000

In seventh place, and one of the highest-selling pieces of movie memorabilia, is Sam’s piano from the classic film Casablanca. This arresting and classic monument of 1940s cinema featured one of the medium’s most famous musical instruments to date. Forget the trumpet in The Conversation or the duelling banjos from Severance; this set of ivories remains indelible on cinephiles’ memory.

The piano used by Dooley Wilson’s character sold for a staggering $3,400,000 in 2014. Whether it was in working or playable condition remains unclear, but one thing we can be fairly sure of is that its new owner must have, at least at some point, had someone urge them to “Play it again, Sam!”

6. Audrey Hepburn’s Ascot Dress from My Fair Lady (1964) – $3,700,000

Selling for an astounding $3,700,000 in 2011 is the Ascot dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady. This elegant piece, designed by the legendary Cecil Beaton, was donned by Hepburn during the horse racing scene in the movie. When an arrogant professor takes it upon himself to ‘educate’ a working-class girl and transform her into a ‘lady’.

Whilst problematic to this day, the reveal of Hepburn in the Ascot Dress remains a genuinely breathtaking moment, and it’s no surprise that the garment sold for such a high price. It was a beautiful dress worn by perhaps the most coveted female actor in one of the most famous films of the 20th century.

5. The Maltese Falcon from The Maltese Falcon (1941) – $4,100,000

That inanimate black bird that people will kill for. The eponymous statuette from the 1941 film noir classic, The Maltese Falcon, was auctioned for a steep $4,100,000 in 2013. In this adaptation of pulp writer Dashiell Hammett’s iconic private-eye novel, the complex and murderous plot that Humphrey Bogart’s detective finds himself drawn into swirls viciously around one thing and one thing alone: the Maltese Falcon.

This lead prop has gone far beyond the realm of mere film memorabilia, being a timeless symbol of greed and obsession, with its allure encapsulating the film’s dark narrative and enigmatic charm. In the film, the falcon – made in 1539 as a gift from the Knights Templar of Malta to Charles V – is really made of gold and is encrusted with jewels. The actual prop, however, is nothing but a mixture of lead and metal.

4. Batmobile from Batman (1966) – $4,200,000

Turning heads in 2013, the Batmobile from the 1966 Batman series found a new home for a remarkable $4,200,000. Its distinct retro-futuristic design was initially based on a 1955 Lincoln Futura, a concept car built in Italy by the Ford Motor Company.

With its unique tail fins and unmissable bat signal, this iconic black vehicle is more than just a piece of cinema history; according to some affluent fans, it’s a bonafide beacon of justice in the night of Gotham City. Although it has undergone many transformations over the years, Adam West’s motor remains the most recognisable symbol of comic book lore translated to the silver screen.

3. Marilyn Monroe’s White Dress from The Seven Year Itch (1955) – $4,600,000

Holding its place in the annals of movie history, Marilyn Monroe’s white dress from The Seven Year Itch fetched an astounding $4,600,000 in 2011. Costume designer William Travilla created it, and nearly 70 years after its theatrical debut, a replica was seen on screen for Andrew Dominik’s biopic, Blonde.

This iconic ivory pleated halter dress, worn by Monroe over a subway grate during that moment with the wind blowing up, captured the collective imagination of an entire generation and became a landmark in film fashion – a persisting symbol of Hollywood glamour.

2. Aston Martin DB5 from Goldfinger (1964) – $4,600,000

As suave and sophisticated as the secret agent who drove it, the Aston Martin DB5 from Goldfinger sold in 2010 for a cool $4,600,000. After its first debut, the car was famously brought back to the 007 world in Sam Mendes’ Skyfall, which saw Daniel Craig’s Bond sit behind the wheel.

The silver birch DB5, complete with an ejector seat and rear bulletproof screen, is a cornerstone of the James Bond franchise and stands as a symbol of British elegance, spy-thriller intrigue and high-octane cinematic adventure. Nothing says suave, rich and cripplingly insecure like having this bad boy parked in your driveway.

1. Robby the Robot from Forbidden Planet (1956) – $5,375,000

In what will cause eyebrows to rise for millennials, Robby the Robot from Forbidden Planet tops the list, which set a record in 2017 when it was auctioned off for an unprecedented $5,375,000. In a world with more sci-fi franchises than you can shake a stick at, chances are there countless other robots you’d think of as the most iconic.

However, as one of the first robot characters in film history, Robby symbolises the enduring fascination with artificial intelligence and our timeless aspirations for exploring the final frontier, space. Whoever owns Robby, and therefore paid the most amount of money in all of history for a movie prop, also owns a timeless piece of cinema and a testament to Golden Age imagination.