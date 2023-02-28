Props from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ to be sold at auction









The movie world can’t stop talking about the A24 film Everything Everywhere All at Once, directed by the Daniels and starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. The film focuses on a Chinese-American immigrant caught up in the fate of the multiverse whilst trying to simultaneously navigate an audit by the IRS and her deteriorating family relationships.

Now, several props and items of memorabilia are being auctioned by A24 so fans of the film can get even closer to the multiverse. The items have been categorised into Laundry & Taxes, Mementos From the Metaverse, and In Another Life.

Amongst the items up for sale are as many as 30 costumes worn by the cast, including Evelyn’s kung-fu champion outfit, a Giant Baby costume, and her everyday outfit of shirt and vest. The current most-popular outfit amongst the lot, though, is Evelyn’s Punk Lunar New Year cardigan, with the current big at $11,000.

Elsewhere, we find a number of crazy items up for sale, including Alphaverse Glasses, the famous rock “Stunt Double” from one of the film’s most moving scenes, a buttplug-shaped Auditor of the Month trophy and one of the most famous props from the film, Hot Dog Hands, which come from the universe in which its inhabitants had everyone’s favourite sausage-based meal for extremities.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Asian Mental Health Project, Laundry Workers Center, and Transgender Law Center. According to the auction website, the “Asian Mental Health Project aims to educate and empower Pan-Asian communities in seeking mental healthcare.”

“The project offers educational resources, community care initiatives, and grant-based assistance to help make mental healthcare more approachable for the Pan-Asian/APIDA community,” the website added. “Founded in 2019 by Carrie Zhang, the project works to de-stigmatize topics of mental health, and critical social issues and provide tangible resources.”