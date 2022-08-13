







Cinema is capable of creating the most awe-inspiring tales, showcasing sprawling valleys of incredible wonder and situations that exist beyond the boundaries of one’s own imagination. Whilst many of these stories come fresh from the mind of the filmmakers and screenwriters, many come from pre-existing properties already loaded with a loyal fanbase and strict expectations.

Taking on such precious material can often result in utter cinematic magic, with J. R. R. Tolkien’s book series The Lord of the Rings being adapted into a fantasy trilogy that has forever changed the landscape of the modern genre. Despite the writer’s recent criticism, it’s also impossible to deny that the blockbuster reimagining of J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series is an impressive feat of storytelling.

Whilst there are many fantastic adaptations, there are just as many (if not more) instances of mighty cinematic disappointments where a production company has failed to capture the greatness of a story’s respective source material. The following list of ten movies looks into such disappointments, covering awful literary adaptations and let-downs brought on by the sheer enormity of a director’s reputation.

The 10 most disappointing movies of all time:

10. The Dark Tower (Nikolaj Arcel, 2017)

Taking number ten is a beloved property that, when analysed closer, was destined to fail. Based on the beloved novels by Stephen King, Nikolaj Arcel’s The Dark Tower attempted to tell an abridged, PG-13 version of the author’s complicated story that deals in graphic violence. Though it starred an impressive cast, including Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey and Tom Taylor, the movie failed to impress lovers of the book series.

Speaking to Vulture about why the film failed to impress, King stated, “The major challenge was to do a film based on a series of books that’s really long, about 3,000 pages. The other part of it was the decision to do a PG-13 feature adaptation of books that are extremely violent and deal with violent behaviour in a fairly graphic way”.

9. The Godfather: Part III (Francis Ford Coppola, 1990)

The final film in Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather trilogy is not bad, with some fans considering it a success. Still, the problem was that the film couldn’t live up to the enormous critical and commercial success of the previous two instalments.

With Al Pacino at the helm alongside Sofia Coppola, Andy Garcia and Diane Keaton, the cast can’t quite muster the same gravitas of the other two movies, bringing the series to a close with a pathetic whimper. It’s a testament to just how great parts one and two of The Godfather are when the third film in the trilogy, decent under any other circumstance, is treated with such disdain.

8. The Matrix Reloaded (Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski, 2003)

You can’t underestimate just how much of an impact the original 1999 The Matrix movie had on the landscape of action cinema, changing how the entire genre functioned. A part-heist film, dystopian horror, film-noir and high-stakes western, The Matrix is in and of itself a filmmaking masterpiece. Such should help explain why the sequel to the 1990s classic was seen as such a disappointment to fans worldwide.

With room for a sequel after the 1999 movie, The Matrix Reloaded could have gone down several different avenues but ended up indulging in its confusing, dull analogy without the original film’s magic.

7. Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (Zack Snyder, 2016)

What would happen if the unstoppable force of Superman were to come face to face with the ingenious mind of the brutish Batman? This question was finally answered to the delight of DC superhero fans after the release of Batman V Superman in 2016. The problem? The two only duke it out for a short while and become pals once they realise that both their mums are named Martha.

This is merely a minor problem in a movie that is narratively cluttered and bruised with a total lack of colour and overabundance of CGI. More disappointment would follow as the ‘dawn of justice’ heralded a new genesis of DC misfires.

6. Spider-Man 3 (Sam Raimi, 2007)

The recipient of countless memes and general internet ridicule, Spider-Man 3 is one of cinema’s most iconic flips, cramming far too much into its bloated runtime, including three new villains, James Franco’s Green Goblin, Sandman and Venom. With so much time having to be committed to setting up these villains, Parker’s progress as a character, which had been carefully nurtured in the first two movies, was sidelined and inextricably replaced with a dramatic personality change in which he donned an infamous ‘emo’ disposition.

As is the trend with this list of disappointments, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 failed to live up to the potential that the previous two movies had promised.

5. The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (Peter Jackson, 2014)

The final movie in Peter Jackson’s troubled Hobbit trilogy is undoubtedly the worst, bringing the series to a sorry close. Though, rather than being the disappointing final chapter to an otherwise successful series, The Battle of the Five Armies merely brought the awful trilogy into a sad summary that paled in comparison to Jackson’s highly successful Lord of the Rings trilogy in more ways than one.

Stretching the single Hobbit novel out into three parts was the film’s first mistake, making each instalment feel utterly stale. The over-reliance on cheap-looking CGI didn’t help either, making the supposedly epic climactic ‘Battle of the Five Armies’ feel like a PS2 video game cutscene.

4. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Steven Spielberg, 2008)

Although Quentin Tarantino may be a surprising lover of the latest in Steven Spielberg’s adventure series, he is in the considerable minority of those that praise the confused cinematic mess. Explicitly referring to the existence of aliens, despite the series having danced around its fantastical elements in the past, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull jumped the shark and took the series to stupid new heights, where the titular character was reduced to a wise-cracking quipper and not much more.

Spielberg is due to release the fifth film in the Indiana Jones series in 2023, and we sincerely hope it’s better than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Otherwise, we’re all in for a seriously bumpy ride.

3. Prometheus (Ridley Scott, 2012)

Ridley Scott’s Alien is an iconic science fiction movie worthy of bountiful praise for transcending genre and cinematic form. Scott’s original film would come to define a whole new form of the genre by spawning sequels, spin-offs, and video games that continue to terrify sci-fi lovers to this day. It focused on the slimy otherworldly horrors of the cosmos rather than its bombastic fantasy joys.

The release of 2012’s Prometheus marked Scott’s return to the franchise after several dodgy sequel films (ignoring James Cameron’s celebrated Aliens) and was supposed to be a wonderful reunion. Bigged up with significant media attention before the film’s release, Prometheus turned out to be a forgettable sci-fi flick that complicated the otherwise simple franchise with a whole new storyline that failed to capture the imagination of audiences.

Supposed to be the film that would reignite audience interest in the series, Prometheus merely ran Alien into the ground.

2. Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace (George Lucas, 1999)

Though it has its loyal lovers, it’s hard to deny that The Phantom Menace is anything other than one of the greatest cinematic disappointments of all time. Ditching the wild adventures of the original trilogy of films and the intelligently crafted human characters, Lucas indulged in stupid CGI worlds and characters, bringing the infamous merchandise whore Jar Jar Binks to the big screen.

Though, the film’s greatest sin was to concern most of its story with trade disputes, with the instalment’s opening crawl stating, “The taxation of trade routes to outlying star systems is in dispute. Hoping to resolve the matter with a blockade of deadly battleships, the greedy Trade Federation has stopped all shipping to the small planet of Naboo”.

It’s definitely a peculiar choice of a story in a movie that is simultaneously targeted toward small children.

1. The Last Airbender (M. Night Shyamalan, 2010)

When discussing the biggest disappointments of cinema history, there are a few things to consider first. Whilst a movie may not live up to the high standards of a loyal fan, can it be called a disappointment if it captures the enthusiasm of general audiences? This is precisely why M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender takes the top spot on this list, with the film proving to be a sour pill to swallow for followers of Avatar and a confusing mess for the general moviegoer.

The TV series Avatar: The Last Airbender, created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, has a loyal following of fans from across the globe, taking to the series for its rich imagination and stunning action set pieces. Clearly, director M. Night Shyamalan didn’t get this message when making The Last Airbender in 2010, a film that feels like it was made after merely consulting the Wikipedia page for the classic series.

Plenty of fans still haven’t gotten over this cinematic disaster with poor characterisation, a complete mismatch of tone, and even many of the series’ main elements being wrongly pronounced.