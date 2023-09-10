10 classic songs that were banned by governments or broadcasters









Music is intended to serve as a means of self-expression, a conduit for unleashing raw, unfiltered emotions, effectively bridging the gap between the inner world of feelings and the external realm of reality. Though certain rock luminaries like Led Zeppelin may have been seen as representing a passing fad at the time, they still allowed certain factions of society an outlet for escape and expression.

In this light, music censorship may be perceived as a hindrance, yet it has not deterred numerous countries from imposing bans on renowned songs for a multitude of reasons. Aside from the satanic panic movement, some countries deem banned songs too much of a confident take on sensitive matters, like the 9/11 attacks, which saw America ban a multitude of songs after deeming them too inappropriate following the aftermath of the event.

Equally, some governments ban songs due to their political stance, seeing them as a direct attack on their cultural and societal ideologies. In other circumstances, the vulgarity of certain songs are rendered by certain authorities as too influential for ordinary consumption.

Whatever the situation, the reasons for banning a song can vary widely from one country to another, and what is deemed offensive or unacceptable in one culture may be considered entirely acceptable in another. At the same time, the level of censorship and enforcement of bans can differ significantly depending on the legal and political context of each country – some may only impose bans on radios, while others might disavow a song altogether.

10 hit songs that were banned:

‘Another Brick In The Wall (Part II)’ – Pink Floyd (South Africa)

Pink Floyd record The Wall is frequently referred to as a ‘concept album’ or a rock opera, yet for many, it stands as a resolute and anthemic protest album. Roger Waters’ creation unquestionably stands as an operatic masterpiece, and its conceptual integrity remains unassailable.

However, ‘Another Brick in the Wall (Part II)’ was banned in South Africa during the apartheid era for its perceived association with anti-authoritarian and anti-establishment sentiments. The apartheid government was notorious for its strict censorship policies and efforts to suppress any form of dissent or criticism, whether it be in the media, literature, or music.

The song, with its rebellious lyrics and themes of individuality and resistance against oppressive authority, resonated strongly with the sentiments of the anti-apartheid movement. It became an anthem for those opposing apartheid policies and the government’s control over various aspects of life, including education.

In particular, the lyrics “we don’t need no education /We don’t need no thought control” were seen as a direct challenge to the state-controlled education system, which played a role in perpetuating apartheid ideology. The song’s chorus, “Hey! Teacher! Leave them kids alone”, further underscored this anti-authoritarian stance.

‘Let’s Spend The Night Together’ – The Rolling Stones (China)

The Chinese government has a history of strict censorship when it comes to media content, including music, that is considered to have explicit or provocative themes, particularly related to sexual content. Therefore, due to its suggestive and risqué lyrics, The Rolling Stones‘ song ‘Let’s Spend the Night Together’ was banned by the Chinese Ministry of Culture.

The song was released in 1967 and was seen by some authorities in China as promoting promiscuity or immoral behaviour. The lyrics express a desire for a romantic and intimate encounter, which, in the context of Chinese censorship standards at the time, was considered objectionable.

During the era when this song was released, many Western songs with explicit or suggestive content faced censorship in various countries, including China. The Chinese government aimed to control the cultural influences coming from the West and ensure that music and media content adhered to their strict moral and political standards. At the same time, however, ‘Let’s Spend the Night Together’ also experienced controversy when it was released as it raced up the UK charts due to its derogatory nature, something that Mick Jagger has always been in disagreement with.

‘Chinese Democracy’ – Guns N’ Roses (China)

No stranger to controversial and provocative lyrics, Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Chinese Democracy’ was seen as too politically sensitive by Chinese authorities. The term ‘democracy’ is a highly sensitive and contentious subject in China, as it raises issues related to political reform and government control. The song’s title alone was interpreted as a challenge to the Chinese government’s political ideology and authority.

While the lyrics of the song do not explicitly address Chinese politics, they contain themes of political and social unrest, rebellion, and the desire for change. Although the album of the same name was a lengthy and expensive project for the band, the government viewed its themes as potentially provocative and unsettling, and the title track faced restrictions, effectively being banned from being officially released, sold, or promoted in the country.

Generally, the Chinese government’s censorship policies aim to maintain strict control over discussions related to political reform and dissenting views, and any content that is perceived as challenging their authority is typically met with censorship and restrictions.

‘Lola’ – The Kinks (Australia)

The Christopher Street Liberation Day march took place in New York City just two weeks after The Kinks released ‘Lola’. Although the event kick-started Pride, the world was a far less accepting place than it is today.

At the time, the song was a highly progressive contribution to the queer community, with Ray Davies stating that its subject revolved around someone falling in love with a trans person. Though the lyrics are considerably questionable by today’s standards, at the time, it was a highly advanced notion to sing so liberally about such affairs.

Though ‘Lola’ became The Kinks’ first hit in years, Australia’s national stations decided to ban the track because of its “controversial subject matter”. The controversy surrounding the song’s lyrics subsequently led to discussions about censorship and the appropriateness of such content in the media in the country.

‘Jihad’ – Slayer (India)

Many songs that include blasphemous remarks often rub up certain groups the wrong way – as was the case with Slayer’s ‘Jihad’. Starting with its title, The term ‘Jihad’ has significant religious and political connotations in Islam, referring to a concept related to holy struggle or striving in the path of god. The use of the term in the song title, along with the song’s lyrics, which contain violent and graphic imagery, was viewed as insensitive and offensive by some religious and political groups in India.

India has a history of censorship and restrictions on media content that is deemed potentially offensive or sensitive, especially concerning religious or political subjects. The government and various cultural and religious groups have at times called for bans or restrictions on music and other forms of media that they consider objectionable. Therefore, akin to those who faced restrictions on account of being satanic, the use of religious terminology and imagery in ‘Jihad’ was seen as particularly controversial.

‘My Generation’ – The Who (United Kingdom)

The Who‘s ‘My Generation’ stands as an iconic anthem of rebellion within the counterculture movement. Even decades after its initial release, the track remains as potent and energetic as ever. It fervently captures the spirit that endeared millions to the band, serving as the quintessential song that encapsulated the shifting attitudes of 1960s Britain.

However, the song faced censorship by the BBC when it was first released, as the broadcaster objected to the song’s lyrics, particularly the line “hope I die before I get old”, which they considered controversial and potentially offensive.

As a result of the BBC’s concerns, when the initial ban was lifted, the lyrics were often altered or censored when the song was played on the BBC radio. However, despite these restrictions, ‘My Generation’ went on to inspire an entire generation. A new wave of music lovers who had been exposed to other genres discovered bands like the likes of The Who and were presented with a much-needed gateway to individualism.

‘God Save The Queen’ – Sex Pistols (United Kingdom)

Released as Sex Pistols’ second single and later included on their only studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, ‘God Save The Queen’, as the name implies, was controversial at the time, also due to the fact that it was released during Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee in 1977.

The song’s lyrics are highly critical of the British monarchy and express strong anti-establishment and anti-royalist sentiments. The song’s chorus, “God save the Queen, the fascist regime”, was naturally seen as provocative and disrespectful.

As a result, it was effectively banned from airplay on the BBC and other mainstream media outlets, and some record stores refused to stock it. The record’s sales figures were also disputed, with allegations of chart manipulation.

‘Hammer Smashed Face’ – Cannibal Corpse (Russia)

Cannibal Corpse‘s music, including the song ‘Hammer Smashed Face’ has faced bans and restrictions in several countries, including Russia, primarily due to its extremely graphic and violent lyrical content.

The lyrics of Cannibal Corpse’s songs often contain explicit references to gore and gruesome themes, which some governments and authorities deem to be offensive, obscene, or harmful to public morality. In the case of Russia, despite having spaces for expression in various other strange and unconventional ways, authorities have banned or restricted the sale and performance of songs by Cannibal Corpse due to concerns about their explicit content.

In 2014, Russia even barred the band from holding concerts within its territory and additionally forbade the distribution or public exhibition of any of their music or merchandise. This decision followed several instances in which Cannibal Corpse’s performances in Russia were interrupted by law enforcement on various dubious grounds.

‘Highway To Hell’ – AC/DC (America)

The entire course of the 2000s took an unexpected turn after 9/11. When the Twin Towers in New York City fell, the entire world appeared to tremble as people watched in stunned disbelief at the unfolding events. While nobody wanted to inadvertently say something inappropriate in the aftermath of the terrorist disaster, some radio stations exercised extreme caution by implementing censorship measures.

Shortly after the tragedy, the radio conglomerate Clear Channel issued a specific list of songs that they considered too offensive for broadcast. While some of these choices may have been justifiably deemed insensitive in the immediate aftermath of the event, others left people somewhat perplexed.

Even though AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’ had faced controversial accusations since its release due to its satanic subject matter, it was banned following the events of the 9/11 attack for being too insensitive for radio plays.

‘War Pigs’ – Black Sabbath (America)

Similar to the fate of AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’ following the 9/11 attacks, Black Sabbath‘s ‘War Pigs’ fell among those blacklisted from radio stations. As its name suggests, it doesn’t really steer away from war-related subjects, and even if the title had been anything different, its metal sensibilities deemed it too heavy for a mourning world.

Interestingly, the song actually expresses an anti-war sentiment, one that criticises the horrors and senselessness of war. Its lyrics condemn war as a destructive force that benefits the powerful and leads to suffering for ordinary people.

However, even though this was the case, any mention of war or attack on global nations was ruled out at the time. At the same time, Ozzy Osbourne, in particular, didn’t have the cleanest track record when it came to dignity, and their lyrics and actions were often strongly linked with satanism. In the years to come, however, the song’s legacy continued, and it remains one of the band’s most powerful contributions to metal and rock music.