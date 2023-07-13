10 classic rock songs with creepy hidden messages









Backmasking was a huge concern during the Satanic panic of the 1980s. It refers to the act of incorporating sinister messages in songs when played backwards. A lot of musicians – particularly in the rock circles – were accused of doing so as a way of indoctrinating the masses.

Many think that such a thing is far-fetched, and in fact, even Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin said so, but numerous bands actually backmasked on purpose. John Lennon, for example, discovered backmasking by accident and believed so strongly in it as a music-making approach that he took it to the rest of The Beatles members and included it in their songs.

At the same time, though, they marked the spiral of reading into backward messages, feeding into conspiracies that would later arise, like Paul McCartney being replaced, thanks to the commonly heard backward message in ‘I’m So Tired’ that says, “Paul is dead, miss him, miss him”.

However, while some artists do it as a way of adding an extra creative layer to their work, many others are accused of doing it as a way of secretly parading their love for the devil. Whether they actually did or not is up for debate, but regardless, playing songs backwards undeniably makes for some weird and wonderful discoveries.

Hidden messages in rock songs:

‘Another One Bites The Dust’ – Queen

Queen‘s esteemed Freddie Mercury will undoubtedly go down as one of the best vocalists of all time. Aside from making history, however, he was also the subject of many accusations, one being that he tried to persuade young people to take drugs.

Similar to ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, backmasking in ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ is nothing more than panic-fuelled speculation, but it doesn’t stop people from repeatedly listening to the track backwards in an attempt to find something. Some have said that they can hear “it’s fun to smoke marijuana” repeated within the song, and, to be fair, if that was intentional, there are much worse things Mercury could’ve coerced.

‘Darling Nikki’ – Prince

This Prince song came out during a time where Christian groups were still concerned that music was the devil’s doing. They believed that rock stars were exposing children to evil messaging and that it must be stopped.

In and of itself, ‘Darling Nikki’ would’ve rubbed these groups up the wrong way with its combination of sex and theology. After finding out that her daughter was listening to the song, activist Tipper Gore actually founded the Parents’ Music Resource Center to try to prevent children from listening to music with adult content.

But that’s not all that made ‘Darling Nikki’ a risque song. At the end, the choir appears to be singing unintelligibly, but when played backwards, there exists a Christian message about Jesus returning at the end of the world: “Hello, how are you?/Fine, fine, ’cause I know that the Lord is coming soon/Coming, coming soon.” This is also consistent with a fascination with the apocalypse that Prince had and filtered through his other songs ‘Purple Rain’ and ‘1999’.

‘Fire On High’ – Electric Light Orchestra

‘Fire On High’ by Electric Light Orchestra has been used time and time again in radio commercials and sporting events over the years. While it’s an instrumental, there are some lyrics in the intro that were recorded backwards. When played backwards, it says: “The music is reversible, but time is not. Turn back, turn back, turn back”.

Many have attempted to dive into the meaning behind these lyrics, some saying that it’s a lesson in learning from mistakes and creating a better future. Some, though, are not so optimistic, stating that it’s more of a warning and that once you’ve entered the dark side, there’s no turning back.

‘Hell Awaits’ – Slayer

This entry is interesting in that it already overtly tackles themes of Hell and Satan. Slayer’s incorporation of the occult has gleaned accusations of Satanism since 1985. The band has built their entire image around such ideologies, so it comes as no surprise at all that they succeeded in freaking people out.

When played backwards, ‘Hell Awaits’ apparently repeatedly says, “Join us”. What makes it so creepy, though, is that it already has dark thrash tones and lyrics that centre around falling deeper and deeper into the pits of hell, so it’s not like they were masking their message, per se. Regardless, if you’re not used to being in the throws of Slayer’s heavy metal-infused tempo, maybe think twice before visiting this one.

‘Highway To Hell’ – AC/DC

While you don’t necessarily have to hide Satanic messages in a song that already references hell, AC/DC’s hit ‘Highway To Hell’ and album of the same name was accused of backmasking sinister messages. Despite the title, the song is actually about the highway from Bon Scott’s apartment to a pub that he loved to frequent in the 1970s. He’s referring specifically to an intersection shortly before you arrive at the pub where many drivers have lost their lives.

Accusing AC/DC of being secretive about messages of the occult is something that will get you laughed out of the room, at least according to Angus Young: “You didn’t need to play [the album] backwards, because we never hid [the messages]. We’d call an album Highway To Hell; there it was right in front of them.”

‘Hot Poop’ – Mothers of Invention / Frank Zappa

Occasionally, backmasking was done to avoid censorship issues, and ‘Hot Poop’ is an example of just that. We’re Only In It For The Money, one of Mothers of Invention’s most popular albums, was a direct spoof of the commerciality of The Beatles. It was originally released in 1968, and then Frank Zappa remixed it and re-recorded it in 1986.

The original version included a number of backmasked messages that would’ve otherwise never seen mass consumption on account of its swearing and derogatory language. When played backwards, it said: “Better look around before you say you don’t care”, and “How would you survive / If you were alive / Shitty little person?”.

‘Hotel California’ – Eagles

According to the book The Eagles FAQ, many interpret the hit Eagles song as Satanic. One of its backwards messages supposedly says, “Yes, Satan, he organised his own religion”.

Some also say that the captain referred to in the song is the founder of the Church of Satan, and the wine it mentions is the same wine used in Satanic rituals. It also mentions the year 1969, the same year that The Satanic Bible was released. Eagles’ Don Felder famously rejects such interpretations: “I’ve probably heard four or five hundred explanations about what the song’s about, all of which are wrong,” he said. “There’s no Satanic factor or devil-worshipping or any weird stuff like that. It has nothing to do with any of that. Really, it’s just the song about the underbelly industry in Los Angeles, how it can be less than beautiful.”

‘Revolution #9’ – The Beatles

This one immediately draws in a level of intrigue when you know that Paul McCartney and The Beatles producer hated it so much that they tried to keep it off the album. But Lennon said that it was quite significant and “the music of the future”.

Along with ‘I’m So Tired’, this one also fuelled the ‘Paul is Dead’ rumours. When played backwards, it’s been said that you can hear “turn me on, dead man” and “there were two, there are none now”. ‘#9’ is certainly an acquired taste: Lennon was attempting to paint a picture of a revolution using sound, resulting in a surrealist and chaotic experience that many find difficult on the ear. Despite being their most unpopular recording, it made history as the longest track The Beatles ever officially recorded at eight minutes and twenty-two seconds.

‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ – Nirvana

In Nirvana’s legendary song ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, the band allegedly hid two backmasked messages that play at the same time. While not directly relating to or referencing the devil himself, they’re said to refer to the bank robber John Dillinger, who was public enemy number one in the 1930s. When played backwards, the lyrics supposedly say: “John Dillinger died for you”.

At the same time, many also say that they can hear backward Satanic messages in the song, but the exact words are up for debate, which makes it seem pure conspiracy.

‘Stairway To Heaven’ – Led Zeppelin

When this song was released in 1971, Led Zeppelin wasn’t associated with the devil, but a decade later, a minister claimed that, when played backwards, the song said “Master Satan” and “Serve me”. A year later, an evangelist claimed that it included the backmasked messages: “Here’s to my sweet Satan / The one whose little path would make me sad, whose power is Satan / He will give those with him 666 / There was a little toolshed where he made us suffer, sad Satan.”

When Robert Plant heard about the accusations, he was dumbfounded. “Who on Earth would have ever thought of doing that?” He said. “You’ve got to have a lot of time on your hands to even consider that people would do that.”