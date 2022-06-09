







Where has this week gone? It’s a question we ask ourselves on a consistent basis, with the weekend almost upon us once more offering a whole host of streaming options, from brand new superhero antics to classic movies from some of the industry’s finest names. If you’re looking for something to watch over this coming weekend, look no further than our handy streaming breakdown.

This week boasts a mix of new content from various streaming services, as well as a good dollop of classics, thinly spread across each of our favourite platforms. Including films from the likes of Martin Scorsese, Darren Aronofsky, Ken Loach and Lars von Trier, if you’re a fan of good cinema, this may well be the week for you, with a whole host of iconic movies coming your way.

Though fear not, if you’re no fan of the big screen, there are several TV series to be getting on with too, from Apple TV’s sci-fi series For All Mankind to Disney’s brand new superhero project Ms. Marvel.

The 10 best new releases to stream this weekend:

10. The Fountain (2006) – Disney+ – June 10th

Darren Aronofsky’s chaotic fantasy movie kicks off this week’s list, with the wild love story well worth seeking out if you’ve never seen it before. Though far from his best work, failing to scratch the surface of the quality of Requiem for a Dream, Pi or Black Swan, the ambition of his 2006 film is truly admirable, shooting for the stars with its crazy plot that concerns itself with rebirth, past lives and more.

Starring Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz, the film follows a modern-day scientist struggling with the concept of mortality as he desperately searches for a cure for his ill wife.

9. A Time to Kill (1996) – Disney+ – June 10th

Joel Schumacher’s star-studded crime thriller also finds its way onto this week’s list, with the 1990s drama being a highly watchable movie with serious tones. Featuring the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Sandra Bullock, Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Spacey and Kiefer Sutherland, the influential thriller tells the story of a fearless young lawyer who defends a black man accused of murdering two white men after they raped his ten-year-old daughter.

Based on John Grisham’s novel of the same name, Schumacher’s film is as insightful as it is entertaining.

8. Hugo (2011) – Netflix – June 11th

Often forgotten in Martin Scorsese’s eclectic filmography, the children’s 3D thriller Hugo was an utter triumph upon its release in 2011, creating a movie that was both charming and historically pertinent for younger viewers. Led by the performances of Asa Butterfield, Chloë Grace Moretz, Christopher Lee, Ben Kingsley and Sacha Baron Cohen, Hugo would go on to win five Academy Awards, including for Best Achievement in Cinematography.

Imbued with a sincere love for cinema, Scorsese’s movie follows a young boy who lives within the walls of a Parisian train station in 1931, only to get caught up in a mystery that taps into the history of the moving image itself.

7. Ms Marvel: Season one (2022) – Disney+ – Available now

Marvel is really trying to plug away at its TV content, quickly brushing past the mediocrity of Moon Knight to focus on the release of Ms. Marvel. Adopting a more quirky tone in comparison to previous Marvel TV series, this new coming-of-age tale follows the New Jersey-raised Kamala Khan as she learns that she has polymorphous superpowers akin to one mighty Avenger.

Starring the likes of Iman Vellani, Alysia Reiner, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher and Anjali Bhimani, this one should be a must for Marvel lovers.

6. Poor Cow (1967) – Britbox – Available now

An essential film of Ken Loach’s celebrated filmography, Poor Cow was the British filmmaker’s very first, helping to establish his idiosyncratic style early on. With a preference for realism, in dialogue, cinematography and more, Loach’s debut demonstrated his dedication to films that commented on social issues, with Poor Cow focusing on homelessness.

Starring Terence Stamp and Carol White, the influential film tells the story of a young single mother who is left to struggle with her boisterous young son when her lover is sent to prison.

5. For All Mankind: Season three (2022) – Apple TV+ – June 10th

Apple are continuing their crazy sci-fi adventure this weekend with the release of season three of For All Mankind on June 10th. A thrilling cosmic drama that rewrites history, questioning if the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon in 1969, For All Mankind sees the two superpowers battle it out for decades, constantly bettering each other’s achievements.

Starring Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt and Shantel VanSanten, For All Mankind is an intriguing series that has maintained interest through two seasons.

4. Notes on a Scandal (2006) – Disney+ – June 10th

A modern classic from the director of Iris and Strange Beauty, Richard Eyre, Notes on a Scandal is based on the book What Was She Thinking: Notes on a Scandal by Zoë Heller, telling the story of a veteran high school teacher who befriends a younger art teacher who is having an affair with a 15-year-old student. Spinning a web of crime, deceit and romance, Eyre’s film is truly something special.

Thanks to excellent performances from an all-star cast that includes Judi Dench, Cate Blanchett, Joanna Scanlan and Bill Nighy, this film becomes a must-watch.

3. Hustle (2022) – Netflix – Available now

Adam Sandler’s career has taken a truly strange path in recent years, appearing in the excellent Safdie brothers thriller Uncut Gems before going back to his naff comedy ways with Hubie Halloween in 2020. His latest movie, Hustle stars Sandler as a washed-up basketball scout who discovers a talented ball-player white in Spain, seeing the player as his key back into the NBA.

With an impressive trailer that shows off the extended cast of Ben Foster, Queen Latifah and Robert Duvall, this could be a return to form for Sandler.

2. Trees of Peace (2021) – Netflix – June 10th

Acquired a while back by Netflix, this essential drama from the writer of Blindspotting, Alanna Brown, looks to be an important release from the streaming service. Telling the story of four women from different backgrounds who form a strong friendship while in hiding during the Rwandan genocide of 1994. Inspired by true events, this emotional tale could be a game-changer for Netflix.

Starring the likes of Eliane Umuhire, Charmaine Bingwa, Ella Cannon, Bola Koleosho and Tongayi Chirisa, make Trees of Peace one to watch this weekend.

1. Breaking the Waves (1996) – MUBI – June 11th

Lars von Trier’s classic Breaking the Waves tops our list this week as an iconic piece of cinema that announced the director’s bold, provocative filmmaking style to the arthouse world.

In part, a melodrama, a philosophical dilemma and a religious parable, Breaking the Waves follows the wife of an oilman who becomes paralysed in an accident and upon his return asks her to sleep with another man. Set on the harsh coastline of North-West Scotland in the 1970s, the film is a breathtakingly powerful exploration of religion and sacrifice where von Trier wrestles his eagerness for provocative filmmaking, to bring a balanced, morally tumultuous love story.