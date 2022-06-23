







As if there weren’t already enough streaming services to get our heads around, now Paramount+ is weighing in on the UK market, competing with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Now TV, BritBox, Disney+, Apple TV+ and many more. Arriving for free if you’re already in possession of a Sky Cinema pass, Paramount+ arrived in the UK on June 22nd, and is releasing with a whole host of content.

The serial adaptation of the popular video game Halo will be enough of a pull for younger viewers, whilst the service also offers a biographical drama based on the creation of the taxi app, Uber. Whether or not it will be able to compete with the titans of Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ in the UK is up for debate, though with the company holding less pertinence than in the USA, they could find it hard to drum up subscribers.

This week in streaming throws up plenty of delights, from recent hilarious comedies to brand new shows that bubble with promise. Take a look at our suggestions of what to watch this coming June weekend, below.

The 10 best new releases to stream this weekend

10. Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) – Disney+ – June 24th

Is Hot Tub Time Machine the greatest or stupidest movie title of all time? You decide, but we’re going for the greatest, with the eye-catching name telling you almost everything you need to know about the goofy comedy. Indeed, the film follows a malfunctioning hot tub time machine at a ski resort that takes a man, his friends and his nephew back to 1986 where all sorts of hijinks occur.

Featuring the likes of John Cusack, Rob Corddry, Lyndsy Fonseca, Sebastian Stan and Lizzy Caplan, the film is far greater than the premise may seem, serving as one of the most surprising comedies of the 21st century.

9. Battle of the Sexes (2017) – Disney+ – June 24th

An incredible true story well brought to life by directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, Battle of the Sexes explores the 1973 tennis match between World number one, Billie Jean King, and the ex-champion Bobby Riggs. Giving two compelling performances, Emma Stone and Steve Carrell shine in this comedy-drama that highlights the true farce of this extraordinary match.

Also featuring the likes of Andrea Riseborough, Sarah Silverman, Bill Pullman and Alan Cumming, the movie was unlucky to miss out on major awards.

8. A Summer’s Tale (1996) – MUBI – Available now

Released at the very height of summer by MUBI, A Summer’s Tale takes us back to 1996 and tells the story of a shy maths graduate who heads on holiday before his first job, falling in love with several girls at the same time. From the Oscar-nominated French filmmaker, and director of Claire’s Knee and Pauline at the Beach, Éric Rohmer, A Summer’s Tale is a sheer delight, particularly during the titular season.

Featuring such stars as Melvil Poupaud and Amanda Langlet, if you’re looking for something a little different this weekend, A Summer’s Tale could be for you.

7. The House That Jack Built (2018) – MUBI – June 26th

The latest movie in Lars von Trier’s filmography is a furious, satanic trip into the mind of a serial killer, exploring the nature of violence in a contemporary world with a wild plot that touches on the director’s own journey as a creative.

Matt Dillon is the film’s true shining light, portraying the intelligent, sadistic serial killer over the course of 12 murderous years. It might be the director’s most hateful and cynical work, full of a truly evil streak that works to both help and hinder the story at play. With some fantastic imagery, and a reflective self-conscious core, The House That Jack Built is an explosive piece of arthouse cinema.

6. Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (2022) – Paramount+ – Available now

One of Paramount’s most exciting releases on its first week in the UK is the biographical drama, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Kerry Bishé and, bizarrely, Quentin Tarantino. The series tells the story of the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley, from its fiery pace to its grubby morals.

With early buzz from the media saying this new series is worth your attention, this could be the perfect drama to get you hooked on Paramount+.

5. Loot (2022) – Apple TV+ – June 24th

Light comedies always fare pretty well on streaming services, particularly when they involve such a strong cast that includes the likes of Stephanie Styles, Maya Rudolph, Ana Rey and Dylan Gelula. The story of the brand new Apple TV+ project tells the story of a woman’s life that seems perfect until her husband leaves her with $87 billion and her life becomes increasingly more complicated.

Apple are usually pretty consistent, so for that reason alone, we’d suggest checking out Loot, with its promising cast and hilarious-sounding plot making it an easy watch.

4. Our Bodies Are Your Battlefields (2021) – MUBI – Available now

Often at the forefront of social change through cinema, MUBI have once again proved that they’re one of the most important distribution channels, releasing the documentary Our Bodies Are Your Battlefields about the intimate lives of trans women Claudia and Violeta. Set in Argentina, where a deep divide exists between conservatism and the momentum of the feminist movement, the film follows the women’s struggle as they attempt to get their voices heard.

Also released in cinemas, Our Bodies Are Your Battlefields is an important social and political film to seek out.

3. Man vs. Bee (2022) – Netflix – June 24th

Rowan Atkinson is back, albeit in one of his most peculiar roles yet. Netflix’s Man vs. Bee tells the story of a man who finds himself at war with a bee while housesitting a luxurious mansion. We’ll be watching the series almost purely to discover how Netflix has managed to drag out multiple episodes from an idea that barely seems like it has the legs for a solid half an hour of screentime.

Also starring Daniel Fearn, Chizzy Akudolu, Aysha Kala and Jing Lusi, this one will be worth seeking out for Atkinson alone who is able to spin any piece of content around his finger.

2. The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 (2022) – Netflix – Available now

Hitting Netflix on June 22nd, the third season of The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page alongside Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda and Robert Sheehan. The show, which is beloved by fans across the globe, is a vibrant comedy-filled action series that follows a family of former child heroes, now grown apart, who must reunite to continue to protect the world.

With Stranger Things season four doing strong legwork for Netflix, the streaming service will be happy if The Umbrella Academy can pull even half the number of total viewers.

1. The Offer (2022) – Paramount+ – Available now

Francis Ford Coppola’s classic 1970’s gangster film The Godfather turns 50 in 2022, with Paramount Pictures planning several events to celebrate the milestone anniversary of what many consider to be the greatest film of all time. The brand new series, The Offer, is just one of these planned projects from the production company, with the new show telling the tumultuous story of the film’s casting disagreements, budget concerns and much more.

Named after the iconic line from the original film, “I’ll make him an offer he can’t refuse,” spoken by Marlon Brando’s Don Vito Corleone, The Offer follows the making of the iconic film from the perspective of those who worked behind the scenes. Starring the likes of Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi and Juno Temple, if this jewel in Paramount’s crown is no good, then they’re in trouble.