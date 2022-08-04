







We know we shouldn’t, but everybody loves something new. That fresh new shoe smell, the ASMR satisfaction of peeling off that impossibly thin plastic wrapping on your brand spanking fresh TV, or that frisson of excitement you get when you see a movie that only came out a few months ago available to watch on streaming.

Indeed, there are weeks when streaming services have little else to offer us than somewhat monotonous reruns of Peep Show or The Office, but this is not one of them. As passionate lovers of August, the likes of Netflix, Apple TV, Disney and Amazon have gifted us a whole collection of treats to bring in the final month of summer, including long-awaited series and sizzling new action flicks.

Covering several different genres, including action, fantasy, documentary and factual drama, this week of streaming content truly has something for everyone. Check out the glittering list below and begin ranking your priority order now.

The 10 best new releases to stream this weekend

10. Paris, 13th District (2021) – MUBI – August 4th

Gaining much popularity upon its release in 2021, this Palme d’Or nominated comedy romance tells the story of a love square between three girls and a boy who engage as friends and lovers. Missing out on the greatest award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the film, directed by Jacques Audiard, did walk away with the prize for Best Soundtrack as well as a nomination in the Queer Palm category.

Celebrated by critics, the film is a touching romance sprinkled with genuine compelling comedy that blossoms naturally through the lead characters’ relationships.

9. The Illusionist (2010) – MUBI – August 7th

Modern animated greats too often go under the radar, with the 2010 movie The Illusionist being just one such film, with the underappreciated French gem due for its fair share of praise. Helmed by Sylvain Chomet, who adapted the film from an original screenplay by the great Jacques Tati, the beautifully animated movie tells the story of a French illusionist who finds himself out of work and travels to Scotland, where he surprises himself by falling in love with a young woman.

Nominated for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year at the Academy Awards, The Illusionist was robbed of the award, losing out to the admittedly great Toy Story 3.

8. Lightyear (2022) – Disney+ – Available now

Speaking of Toy Story, Disney has added their latest prequel movie, Lightyear, to their streaming service in what feels like record time (did this not come out like last week?). Telling the backstory of Buzz Lightyear, the toy and co-lead star of the original film, the new animated adventure follows the space ranger after he is marooned on a planet and forced to face an army of ruthless robots.

Both panned and praised by critics, almost in equal measure, Lightyear will certainly be worth a watch for animation fans, allowing you to jump into the debate.

7. Carter (2022) – Netflix – August 5th

Seven brand new pieces of streaming content remain on this week’s top ten, with the Netflix action movie Carter taking the first spot. An action thriller with a pretty great first trailer, Carter is somewhat of an unknown quantity, with the potential to be a diamond in the rough or indeed ‘yet another’ generic action movie. Helmed by the seasoned action director Byung-gil Jung, this is a tough one to call.

The story follows a man who is thrown into a dangerous mission with no memory of his life at all. Having to escape death whilst trying to piece together his past, we’d definitely recommend giving Carter a shot.

6. All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022) – Amazon Prime – Available now

To be eligible to watch this new football documentary from Amazon Prime it would help if you were a fan of Arsenal FC, and if you’re a Tottenham Hotspur fan, better just move on to the fifth pick on this list. Revealing the backroom secrets of Arsenal, including the tension between Mikel Arteta and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the new series will be a must-watch for any enthusiastic Gunner.

Having already done a series for Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the past, these series play off as both club propaganda as well as a genuine insight into life behind the scenes of a major sporting business.

5. Thirteen Lives (2022) – Amazon Prime – August 5th

Based on the incredible true story of a group of young boys and their football coach who became trapped in a complicated system of underground caves and eventually saved in a daring rescue mission, Thirteen Lives looks to be a riveting drama. Veering away from documentary, the film stars several Hollywood icons, including Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton.

With Amazon struggling to compete with Netflix and Disney+, the streaming service will hope that his new modern drama will gain them such much-needed attention.

4. Luck (2022) – Apple TV+ – August 5th

It seems as though all modern animated movies are the same, and whilst Luck is also running with the newly made cliche of ‘life is controlled by…’ it also looks to be something of a charmer. The tale follows the organisations of good luck and bad luck that secretly pull the strings of life from behind the scenes, with the animated adventure including the involvement of towering dragons and pesky leprechauns.

Featuring a voice cast that includes the likes of Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Whoopi Goldberg, Jane Fonda and Lil Rel Howery, this release is promising.

3. The Sandman (2022) – Netflix – August 5th

Based on the adored book series by Neil Gaiman, fans of The Sandman are equally frantically excited and utterly terrified to watch the new Netflix series, with opposing expectations pinned on the hope that the show is a compelling watch. The trailers are promising, showing a gothic world of danger and decay where Dream, the personification of dreams, sets out to right the wrongs of his wrongful imprisonment.

With an all-star cast that includes the likes of Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, Gwendoline Christie, David Thewlis and Patton Oswalt, this could be Netflix’s latest hit or its biggest disappointment yet.

2. Prey (2022) – Disney+ – August 5th

The last Predator movie in the long-running action franchise wasn’t all that loved, so it’s natural for fans of the series to be apprehensive about this brand new prequel movie, Prey, that’s premiering on Hulu and Disney+. Taking the series back to the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, this origin tale of the Predator follows a fierce female warrior who swears to protect her tribe from the venomous threat of the cosmic beast.

The biggest hope for this new release? The fact that it’s directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the same mind behind the surprisingly great 10 Cloverfield Lane as well as Amazon’s latest hit, The Boys.

1. Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (2022) – Netflix – Available now

Netflix clearly realised that the combination of farce and music festivals was a match made in heaven following the successful release of Fyre in 2019, with their latest release, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 being yet another dissection of an event turned horribly wrong. Promising peace and pure ecstasy, the revival of Woodstock in 1999 resulted in rage and riots across the event space, with the new documentary breaking down what exactly went wrong.

For music fans or lovers of business, this is a must-watch, and if it’s anything like Fyre, then we’re in for a real treat, watching the chaos unfold in the safety and warmth of our own homes.