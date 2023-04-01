







The 1980s were a special time for movies giving us iconic films and characters, many of which still endure (for better or worse) today. The ’80s gave pop culture a new lease of life, seemingly being the decade everyone feels they grew up in, no matter when they were born. Nostalgia for the ’80s is big business, with a lot of media over the last ten or so years trying to remind us of that time or in some way emulate it.

It is a thinly veiled attempt to cash in on the wonder and inventiveness of the decade’s cinema. Nowhere are these qualities more prevalent than in the ’80s actioners on which many of us were raised. The 1980s were a decade of macho men fighting for what’s right in the manliest of ways. However, over the course of the decade, this approach began to soften, and we were allowed to see the vulnerability beneath our heroes’ armour. It was a decade that changed the genre and film in general, with ideas and advancements born there being implemented well beyond ’89.

There was a purity about the ’80s not present in the decades before or after. Everything was fun and exciting. Yes, ’80s films sometimes had something to say, but for the most part, this was done with a wry smile or contrasted with a fun action plot. There were new filmmakers trying new things all to find new ways to make you grin like an idiot at an explosion. The guns were big, and the muscles were bigger, but as you’ll see, the ’80s had a pretty big heart as well.

Take a look at our list of the ten best 1980s action movies and relive one of cinema’s most iconic decades for action.

The 10 best action movies of the 1980s

10. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Steven Spielberg, 1989)

Indiana Jones is one of those few characters recognisable from silhouette only. A titan of not just action but film as a whole who will be getting another crack of the whip in 2023. The third film in the series, The Last Crusade sees Indy searching for the Holy Grail, teaming up with his father (played brilliantly by Sean Connery) along the way. Not only is Last Crusade one of the most action-heavy of the Indiana Jones films it is also the one that tugs strongest on the heartstrings.

The film is a wild ride right from the genius opening in which we see a young Indy become the man we know, to chases in all manor of vehicles, the film is frenetic. But manages to maintain a fantastic sense of humour and a deep emotional core right to the end.

9. Beverly Hills Cop (Martin Brest, 1984)

A lot of originality in Hollywood comes from blending two existing things together. In the case of Beverly Hills Cop, the blending was one of the first serious attempts at putting action and comedy together. Beverly Hills Cop sees Eddie Murphy’s iconic Axel Foley travel to Beverly Hills to investigate the Murder of his friend. A simple enough plot, but what makes this one special is its understanding of the tone it was going for.

Although, a light-hearted film it still takes its action and emotional beats seriously which when combined with Murphy’s sparkling humour and charisma makes for a fully realised world. One that strangely feels more realistic than some other ’80s actioners, following a protagonist who has to talk his way out of trouble because his muscles are normal-sized.

8. First Blood (Ted Kotcheff, 1982)

Taking a sharp turn from comedy to tragedy here as Sylvester Stallone makes his debut as yet another iconic character, John Rambo. First Blood was one of the first muscle-bound ’80s action movies to look inward. Troubled Vietnam War vet Rambo finds himself on the run from a small-town police force who are less than welcoming towards him.

First Blood had something to say about the treatment of veterans and even allowed us to see the vulnerability behind Rambo’s tough exterior towards the end. Couple this with some fantastically filmed action and a sense of fun that is somehow maintained despite the film’s themes, and you have an action classic for the ages.

7. The Untouchables (Brian De Palma, 1987)

This might not be the first film you think of when considering ’80s action, but it should be considered. The film stars Kevin Costner as Eliot Ness, who has formed a crack team to finally take down notorious gangster Al Capone. Although straying into the crime genre, the film has some terrific action sequences including one of the best shoot-out scenes that heighten the tension by placing a baby in the middle of the action.

But more than this it is a story of right versus wrong, an age-old action trope with heinous villains and righteous heroes. There is pain and loss along the way that lights a fire in you, creating empathy with the heroes. Bolstered by another amazing Sean Connery performance and a great turn from Robert De Niro this is definitely to be held up with the rest.

6. Predator (John McTiernan, 1987)

It wouldn’t be a list of ’80s action without a touch of Arnold Schwarzenegger, now would it? There’s plenty to choose from, but we’re staying in ’87 for action classic Predator. It starts out as a generic action movie with Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and his team on a mission in a Central American rainforest. This part of the film has big thrills and macho lines like “I ain’t got time to bleed”. But it then becomes a tense and terrifying horror when an alien hunter eyes them as it’s prize.

Predator benefits from a well-formulated script that evolves over its run time. The mano-a-monster fight at the end is where it all builds to with indelible images along the way like Bill Duke’s Mac dry shaving a little too close in anticipation.

5. Lethal Weapon (Richard Donner, 1987)

Quite possibly, the best buddy action film of all time, Lethal Weapon, re-defined the genre. It was given a new feel due to the thematic stylings of Shane Black (at the very beginning of his career), leading to many filthy festive thrillers down the line. Lethal Weapon sees the unlikely duo of Riggs (Mel Gibson’s veteran who is contemplating taking his own life) and Murtaugh (Danny Glover’s seasoned detective weeks from retirement) trying to take down a drug smuggling ring.

Riggs and Murtaugh are two characters who could not be more different. They only have two things in common, in fact. Their occupation and an instinct to do good. They both, in different ways, save each other. A violent but beautiful story.

4. The Terminator (James Cameron, 1984)

He said he’d be back, and we’re going right back, all the way to the beginning of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action domination which was James Cameron’s pulse-pounding thrill ride. The Terminator sees ordinary woman Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) hunted by a killing machine from the future that’s trying to kill her to prevent her from giving birth to a future military leader in the fight against the machines.

This action-sci-fi, which is really a horror disguised as a chase movie, shows the inventiveness of the ’80s through its melting pot of genres. It was a time when everything hadn’t already been done, and opportunity was there to be taken. Cameron grabbed it with a guerrilla filmmaking style that felt fresh and got the job done. Much like Cameron and the franchise itself, Arnie would indeed be back.

3. Top Gun (Tony Scott, 1986)

The quintessential ’80s action movie. As much a pop culture moment as it is a film. Defined by its decade, Top Gun is full of excess and energy with a cracking ’80s soundtrack to boot. Top Gun sees a fresh-faced Tom Cruise give us Maverick, one of the top pilots at the Navy’s Top Gun training academy. Fighting and flying to be the best, Mav will find love and loss along the way.

The enduring appeal of Top Gun is yet to fade, with its long-awaited sequel becoming one of the highest-grossing films of last year. Much like Cruise himself, who was propelled to stardom here, Top Gun has aged well. Directed with a sharp eye by the late great Tony Scott, Top Gun continues to make us feel the need, the need for speed.

2. Raiders of the Lost Ark (Steven Spielberg, 1981)

Raiders of the Lost Ark is a stone-cold classic. Harrison Ford puts on the famous fedora for the first time here in a race against the Nazis to find the Ark of the Covenant before they do. Probably Indy’s best outing, Raiders is instantly iconic. It’s incredible to think this was an original script. It feels like a story that’s been with us forever, proving Jones is one for the ages, like Sherlock Holmes or Batman.

The film itself moves at a great pace, building intrigue and mystery as it goes. It also has some of the best action sequences in cinema history, such as the desert chase and temple run. There was nothing quite like it before, and nothing since has felt quite the same.

1. Die Hard (John McTiernan, 1988)

Possibly the best action film ever made, Die Hard epitomised everything that makes an action film work and became the high bar to which all others are judged. The indomitable John McClane, played by Bruce Willis, has to use his skills and wits when terrorists take his wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and her co-workers hostage at the Christmas party. John McTiernan directs the hell out of this movie while the much-missed Alan Rickman gives us one of cinema’s greatest villains. Die Hard has perfectly choreographed action, real stakes and one of the most thrilling finales ever put on film.

The genius move of letting the charismatic villain win (if only for a minute) adds a lot. As does the quiet conversation McClane has about his fear of losing his wife and how he regrets not being a better husband, completing our journey towards a more vulnerable hero. However, the true success of Die Hard is shown in its many imitators. None of which came close to capturing the same originality and fun as is on display here in this true ’80s action classic.