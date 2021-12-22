ZZ Top sell publishing rights and back catalogue to BMG









Legendary rockers ZZ Top have muscled in on the latest craze engulfing music, selling all of their publishing rights and back catalogue for an undisclosed sum. The sale was to both BMG and investment company, KKR. The band have sold over 50 million albums worldwide, so it’s sure to have been a tremendous fee.

The deal will ensure that all of ZZ Top‘s “music interests” are looked after, which could mean anything from artistic integrity to ensuring that they’re paid adequately for their music after the deal. Carl Stubner, the band’s manager, explained in a statement: “We are proud to continue working with and expand our long-standing relationship with BMG. This new deal ensures ZZ Top’s remarkable legacy will endure for generations to come.”

“This deal is a testament to the success, staying power and continuing musical relevance of ZZ Top, but also to the power of our partnership with KKR,” CEO of BMG, Hartwig Masuch, said. “This agreement furthers our vision of providing artists and songwriters, not just a financial exit, but also a vehicle committed to respecting and treasuring their artistry.”

BMG has bought the rights to the back catalogues of some of the world’s biggest artists this year, including Tina Turner, Mick Fleetwood and Mötley Crüe. Other legends who have sold their rights to other companies include Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon.

Back in July, ZZ Top announced the death of long-term member and bassist Dusty Hill. Surviving members Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons said in a statement: “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX”.

It continued: “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.'”

We wonder what the future holds for the legendary Texan band.

Listen to ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ below.