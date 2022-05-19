Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward announce a new album of Beach Boys covers









Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward – otherwise known as She & Him – have announced a new album of Beach Boys covers titled Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson‘. Better still, they’ve shared a preview of what to expect with the new single ‘Darlin’.

The new collection of classic songs written by Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson is slated for release on July 22nd via Fantasy Records. You’ll be pleased to hear that Wilson even features on She & Him’s cover of ‘Do It Again’.

The duo recently shared a new video for their cover of ‘Darlin’, which is taken from the Beach Boys’ 1967 album Wild Honey. The cover was originally shared in 2020, but this is the first time it’s been given the full studio treatment.

Opening up about the new album in a recent statement She & Him explianed: “In the spring of 2020, we started a list of our favourite Brian songs – a very long list,” the duo explained in a statement. “We chose songs without any regard to their chart performance. The obscure ones hit us just as hard as the more popular songs – and all are ripe for re-imagining, re-interpreting, and re-inventing”.

The duo continued: “Brian writes songs of beauty and loneliness and vulnerability better than anyone – and by sequencing them next to popular songs of confidence and love and fun, it creates a more complete picture of life on earth.”

Wilson was clearly impressed with the effort, saying: “Zooey and Matt did such mind-blowing versions of our songs. The harmonies are beautiful and right on. I love this record!” She & Him will soon embark on a tour of the US and Canada in support of the new album. After kicking things off in Denver, they’ll head over to Colorado, Utah, California, Oregon, Washington, and Vancouver, before wrapping up with a concert in Vienna, Virginia in September.

‘Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson’:

‘Darlin” ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ ‘Til I Die’ ‘Deirdre’ ‘Melt Away’ ‘Good To My Baby’ ‘Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)’ ‘Don’t Worry Baby’ ‘This Whole World’ ‘Kiss Me, Baby’ ‘Do It Again’ ft. Brian Wilson ‘Heads You Win, Tails I Lose’ ‘Please Let Me Wonder’ ‘Meant For You’