Zoe Saldaña pays loving tribute to Nichelle Nichols









Tributes from across the world of film and television have been flooding in ever since the passing of the influential actor of Star Trek, Nichelle Nichols, with Zoe Saldaña writing a loving message to the performer on social media.

Stating that she “knew she had big shoes to fill” when she was cast as Nichols’ character Nyota Uhura for the 2009 reboot of the franchise, Saldaña further revealed that the late actor offered her wise advice when taking on the character.

“Nichelle made me feel safe, told me to play her with all the confidence in the world,” stated on Instagram, adding, “My hope is that we continue to keep her memory alive by celebrating her amazing body of work, and by spreading the message of peace and equality amongst all people. She lived a long, impactful life and not only prospered, but helped so many others prosper too”.

Passing away on the weekend of July 30th, the death of Nichelle Nichols prompted messages of love from fans and creatives, with her career being remembered for her time in Star Trek, throughout its many iterations. Appearing alongside such celebrated actors as William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and George Takei, Nichols joined a cast of performers who are still adored today by sci-fiction lovers.

“I’m saddened to learn of Nichelle Nichols’ passing,” Saldaña began her statement, praising the work of the actor in and out of the industry, adding, “We have lost a true star- a unique artist who was ahead of her time always. She’s an icon, an activist and most importantly an amazing woman- who blazed a trail that has shown so many how to see women of color in a different light. Her strive for equality was unwavering”.

Take a look at a clip from the movie Star Trek 3: The Search for Spock, below, that shows Nichols in action.

