Zendaya’s new movie ‘Challengers’ has been delayed until 2024









Amid the writer’s strike in Hollywood, the release of the latest Zendaya film Challengers has been delayed until 2024.

While the movie was set to premiere during the Venice Film Festival this year, the team behind the film have cancelled the world premiere. The scheduled worldwide release of the film has now been changed to April 26th, 2024, instead of originally September 15th, 2023.

This follows the writer’s strike that began months ago following unfair wages for the people behind the screenplays. Alongside the Writers Guild of America, SAG-Aftra have been standing in solidarity with the writers as they seek equitable compensation.

SAG’s announcement came during the premiere of the latest Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer. Although the film was shown as planned, the cast did not stay for the premiere to stand with their fellow actors and writers.

Many films have been put on hold or on indefinite hiatus due to the recent strikes. Among the films expected to be delayed are Deadpool 3, Tim Burton’s sequel to Beetlejuice, and the film adaptation of the Broadway show Wicked.

Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, the wife of a tennis player played by Mike Faist of West Side Story fame. However, things get difficult when a fellow tennis player from their past comes back into their lives, played by Josh O’Connor.

Zendaya’s role in Dune 2 is also likely to be affected by the ongoing strikes as Hollywood grinds to a halt.