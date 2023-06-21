Zendaya calls ‘Dune Part Two’ a “beautiful love story”









After moviegoers were introduced to the world of Dune a second time back in 2021, fans will be treated to its sequel later this year. In preparation for the next instalment, Zendaya has spoken up about the details of the story.

When speaking with Deadline, co-star Timothée Chalamet talked about the evolution of his character Paul, explaining, “In Part One, he was a student. In Part Two, he’s thrown into the Fremen culture and the terrors of the desert”.

In addition to Chalamet’s character arc, Zendaya added that the next film will explore the romantic relationship between Paul and her character, Chani, saying, “It’s a beautiful love story; there’s a war going on while they are just trying to grow up”.

The sequel also brings together fresh faces to the cast, including performances from Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken joining the cast. Chalamet went on to praise his new co-stars, recalling that everyone “brought their flavour and came in fully on fire”.

While there have been some details about the romantic side of the story, Zendaya did hint that the action hasn’t gone anywhere. During the interview, she also was ecstatic that she got to perform all her own stunts on the film, foreshadowing some fight scenes on the horizon.

Alongside her role in Dune Part Two, Zendaya has been continuing her work on the show Euphoria as well as work on the upcoming film Challengers, which she said will include “a messy, complicated love triangle with a killer score”.

Some other returning faces to the second instalment include Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista, reprising their roles from the first film. Dune Part Two is set to hit theatres on November 23rd, 2023.