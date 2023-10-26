Zelda Williams shares trailer for directorial debut ‘Lisa Frankenstein’









Zelda Williams has shared the trailer for her upcoming feature-length directorial debut, Lisa Frankenstein.

The new trailer promises the story of an angst-ridden teen romance depicting the love affair of a girl who falls in love with a corpse. Lisa Frankenstein was written by Diablo Cody, best known for her work as a writer on teen movies such as Juno and Jennifer’s Body.

While the film is the first feature with Williams at the helm, it is the third time that she has been in the director’s chair. Outside of contributing roles to movies such as Never and The Frankenstein Brothers, Williams’s first directorial role was the film Shrimp, a comedy-drama short in which she also served as the producer and writer.

Williams, the daughter of the late Robin Williams, has described the chance to direct this movie as a blessing, noting: “I had three films fall apart before this because movies often do. It was discouraging, to say the least. But the fact this one survived and THRIVED to be my first? A fucking gift.”

The cast of the upcoming film includes Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton, who plays the titular role in the production. Linza Soberano and Carla Gugino will also appear in Lisa Frankenstein.

Outside of her directorial career, Williams recently made headlines criticising the use of artificial intelligence in film. In a statement given regarding the use of her late father’s voice, the director described the program as “disturbing”, stating, “Living actors deserve a chance to create characters with their choices, to voice cartoons, to put their HUMAN effort and time into the pursuit of performance”.

Lisa Frankenstein is set to arrive in cinemas on February 9th, 2024.