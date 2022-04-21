Zack Snyder starts shooting epic sci-fi 'Rebel Moon'









There is no fan base quite as inexplicably strong as that of the writer, director Zack Snyder, with the 2021 release of his long-awaited Justice League cut winning the trophy-less award for ‘Oscars Cheer Moment’ at the Academy Awards.

Undoubtedly rocking excitedly in their chairs, the filmmaker has recently announced that his brand new movie, Rebel Moon, has started shooting, sharing several images on social media.

Purchased by Netflix, the project began as Snyder’s answer to his very own Star Wars movie, taking creative liberties from Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai as he told the story of a galactic colony that assembles a group of fighters to battle against an oppressive force. Starring the likes of Rupert Friend, Charlie Hunnam, Sofia Boutella, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Cary Elwes, Doona Bae and Ray Fisher, the film is expected to be a major science fiction hit when it’s eventually released.

Of the images he released online, two were rather mundane behind the scenes shots, whilst the third was a black-and-white image of Djimon Hounsou’s General Titus in aged armour and weathered scars.

Speaking about the film, Snyder told BroBible’s Post-Credit Podcast, “Frankly what I’m really interested in with Rebel Moon is creating a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is, frankly, as big as you can make a movie”.

Describing the sheer size of the new movie, the director added, “I’ve never done a science-fiction film at this scale. The beginning of Man of Steel on Krypton has pretty big sci-fi elements, but it’s still Krypton and there are certain iconographic things that you have to do. And that’s kind of what we’re doing in Rebel Moon, but on the biggest steroids I can give it”.