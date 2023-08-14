Zachary Levi criticises “garbage” Hollywood content









The actor Zachary Levi, known for his role as Captain Marvel in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, has made some critical comments over the quality of the TV shows and movies that come out of Hollywood, claiming they are pure “garbage”.

When appearing at the Chicago Fan Expo over the weekend, Levi said, “I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood is garbage — they don’t care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don’t.”

“How many times do you watch a trailer and go, ‘Oh my god, this looks so cool!’ Then you go to the movie, and it’s like, ‘This was what I get?’ They know that once you’ve already bought the ticket and you’re in the seat, they’ve got your money,” the actor continued.

Levi believes that the only way to improve the content quality of Hollywood is to boycott the cinemas and not watch what’s on offer. “We have to actively not choose the garbage,” he noted. “It’ll help. It’ll help a lot.”

The actor also discussed the criticism he’d personally received after making comments about the SAG-AFTRA strike at another fan event. “I fully support my union, the WGA, and the strike,” Levi said.

He continued: “I remain an outspoken critic of the exploitative system that us artists are subject to work in since I started my journey in this business 25 years ago. This strike is necessary to protect ourselves, our writers, and all those working in production who make the industry move.”

At the top of Levi’s priorities, though, are the fans themselves, with him noting, “Our business exists and succeeds because of the fans, and I think it’s imperative we appreciate them for their support of our careers.”