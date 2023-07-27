Zachary Levi says ‘Shazam! 2’ reviews were “insanely unkind”









Months have elapsed since the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and the lacklustre performance of the superhero film remains a puzzle for many, not least of all its leading star, Zachary Levi. Despite a warm reception from audiences, critics were decidedly less enthusiastic, and the film’s earnings failed to reach the $160million mark worldwide.

Levi, still baffled by the sequel’s lukewarm critical reception, recently voiced his thoughts. With the audience ratings holding firm, the star couldn’t comprehend the stark contrast with the critics’ scores. He described the latter as “oddly and perplexingly low” and commented that people were “insanely unkind”.

The actor acknowledged he’d been part of middling projects in the past where the finished product fell short of expectations. But he defended Shazam! Fury of the Gods passionately, asserting that while it might not be a perfect, epoch-defining masterpiece, it stands solidly as a “good darn movie”.

Recently, Levi revisited his grievances over Shazam! 2 on The FilmUp Podcast. The actor had already alluded on Twitter to marketing issues in the aftermath of the sequel’s bomb, noting a missed opportunity in marketing the film as a “perfect family movie”.

With a major overhaul underway for the DC Universe, steered by James Gunn and Peter Safran, Levi’s future as Shazam hangs in the balance. Interestingly, the character was missing from the first series of announcements for the revamped DC Universe, which will launch with 2025’s Superman: Legacy.

Despite the uncertain future, Levi ended on an optimistic note. He expressed hope that Shazam! Fury of the Gods might find its audience in a delayed fashion, perhaps through home streaming platforms or in-flight entertainment, leading viewers to question the negativity they initially heard about the film.

Watch Levi discuss Shazam! and more below.