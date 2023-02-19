Zach Galifianakis tipped to star in ‘Lilo and Stitch’ remake









It has been reported that actor Zach Galifianakis will star in a live-action remake of the animated film Lilo and Stitch for Disney+.

The news comes via The Hollywood Reporter, who also claim that Dean Fleischer Camp, the director of the Oscar-nominated flick Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, has been attached as a producer. His celebrated 2021 movie follows the titular one-inch-tall shell as he hopes to reunite with his long-lost family.

Lilo and Stitch was released in 2002 and tells the story of the Hawaiian girl Lilo, who is raised by her struggling older sister, Nani, after the death of their parents. Lilo eventually comes into the strange extraterrestrial creature Experiment 626, who crash lands on Earth on the run from The Galactic Federation.

626 initially uses Lilo as a means of avoiding capture after she adopts him as her dog and renames him ‘Stitch’. However, they develop a close bond under the Hawaiian concept of ‘ohana’ (extended family), which causes Stitch to reconsider, and keep his new family safe and together. The film was nominated for ‘Best Animated Feature’ at the 75th Academy Awards in 2023.

Presently, more details about Galifianakis’ role are not known. Commentators are touting him as characters ranging from Stitch to any of the creatures tasked with bringing him back to The Galactic Federation, including the likes of Dr. Jumba Jookiba and Agent Wendy Pleakley. It has been reported that many of the aliens, including Stitch, will be CGI generated.

Notably, Galifianakis took a breather from big-budget films following the immense success of The Hangover Franchise, instead opting to focus on Between Two Ferns and the Emmy-nominated comedy-drama, Baskets. However, the actor recently returned to the limelight, with him starring alongside Elizabeth Banks in Apple TV+’s The Beanie Bubble and the upcoming feature-length drama Winner, which tells the tale of whistleblower Reality Winner.