Zac Efron stars in ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ trailer









Cinema has given audiences some of the greatest Vietnam war movies ever made, from Platoon to Good Morning Vietnam, Full Metal Jacket to Apocalypse Now. Now, Peter Farrelly is hoping that The Greatest Beer Run Ever will join the celebrated collection, as the trailer for the new movie drops online.

Based on a remarkable true story, the film follows John ‘Chickie’ Donohue (Zac Efron) who heads to Vietnam in 1967 to show his support for the troops by delivering a beer to as many soldiers as he can. Though, when he arrives, Donohue discovers that the war isn’t exactly how it has been reported back home.

Helmed by the director of the Best Picture-winning movie, Green Book, the new movie is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir Of Friendship, Loyalty, and War, written by J.T. Molloy and Donohue himself.

Set to have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September, the new war drama features an all-star cast that includes Efron, Russell Crowe, Bill Murray, Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux and Kyle Allen.

Peter Farrelly is a seasoned Hollywood filmmaker known for his classic comedy movies and iconic 1990s releases. As well as 2018s Green Book, Farrelly also helmed Dumb and Dumber, Kingpin, There’s Something About Mary and Shallow Hal.

His latest movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, will be released on September 30th on Apple TV+.