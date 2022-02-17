Watch Yves Tumor’s new video for ‘Secrecy Is Incredibly Important to the Both of Them’









Sean Bowie, best known by his stage name Yves Tumor, has released a video alongside his track ‘Secrecy Is Incredibly Important to the Both of Them’.

The video follows a convoluted narrative complete with a geisha smoking cigarettes by candlelight, a businessman assassinated outdoors in the spotlight, and a punk veteran trapped in a room with a spiked club-wielding cellmate. The strange scenes are accompanied by Tumor’s classy neo-punk music that seems to throwback to the 1980s while remaining simultaneously contemporary.

The song appeared on last year’s EP The Asymptotical World which was stacked with Tumor’s apparent penchant for horror and chaos. The EP marked Tumor’s shortest collective release to date but wasn’t short of satisfaction with its unique blend of ideas and styles ranging from trip-hop to glam-rock.

Next week, Yves Tumor is set to embark on an extensive tour of North America and Europe in support of The Asymptotical World and his 2020 fourth studio album Heaven to a Tortured Mind. The tour will see Tumor on the road until August this year after a run of 60 stops. Doss, October and The Eyes, and TIMKOH will also appear, performing as supporting acts across the various dates.

Watch the weird and wonderful new video for ‘Secrecy Is Incredibly Important to the Both of Them’ below.