Yves Tumor announces new album and 2023 world tour￼









Yves Tumor has announced the upcoming release of the hotly anticipated album Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds), which is out Friday, March 17th on Warp Records. On the back of the announcement, Tumor revealed that a world tour will kick off at Coachella Festival this April.

Taking us on a journey that combines rock, psychedelic, and electronica in a startling recalibrating and reinvention of pop music, the album pushes the frontiers of current art and culture, lifting the Yves Tumor project to new artistic heights. This is Yves’ most private and honest statement yet, taking the listener on a conceptually complex spiritual trip mixing cacophony and pop, with the hushed atmosphere of places of worship.

‘Echolalia’, the new single and video that has been released accompanying the announcement, picks up where November’s ‘God Is a Circle‘ single release left off, effectively demonstrating the album’s dizzying mix of addictive melodies and adventurously crafted compositions. Jordan Hemingway, a longstanding collaborator, created a surreal visual for the song that pays a transgressive, gruesome homage to Gulliver’s Travels.

Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume is produced by Noah Goldstein and mixed by Alan Moulder, giving the album a sound that serves as a distillation and amplification of Tumor’s earlier work. Longtime collaborators Rhys Hastings, Yves Rothman, and Chris Greatti combine restraint and anarchy with soulful clarity, adding significantly to the album’s boundlessly visceral style. By giving meaning to the abstract and enabling disharmony to be perceived and heard as harmony, Yves Tumor fully realises their objective of diluting reality and fundamentally altering mainstream music as we currently know it.

Yves Tumor is the musical alias of American musician Sean Bowie. They debuted the Yves Tumor project in 2015, working with the Berlin experimental club label Janus. In 2016 they signed with PAN Records and released their debut album Serpent Music. A free compilation album called Experiencing the Deposit of Faith was released by Tumor in September 2017. Shortly after, a tour announcement stated that Tumor had signed with Warp Records. Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume follows Yves Tumor’s 2020 album Heaven To A Tortured Mind and the 2021 EP The Asymptotical World, both of which received widespread critical acclaim.

Yves Tumor 2023 tour dates:

April 14th –16th – Coachella Music & Arts Festival, Indio, CA – USA

April 21st – 23rd – Coachella Music & Arts Festival, Indio, CA – USA

All shows with Pretty Sick

