Yungblud and Willow tease collaboration in new Instagram clip









Yungblud and Willow have both shared Instagram posts that suggest the imminent release of a new collaboration.

Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) shared a video on his Instagram page featuring Willow lighting his cigarette, with the caption “somethins comin may 6th … u ready?”. Meanwhile, Willow posted a photo on her page of the pair coloured in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.

The pair initially teased a forthcoming collaboration last year after a photo was revealed of the pair working together in the studio. Willow uploaded an image of herself and Harrison posing together in the studio, with Harrison later sharing a similar image on his story feed.

The new Instagram posts seem to signify the resulting release from the sessions in these early photos, but no other information has yet been revealed other than the hint that “somethins comin”.

Back in 2021, Willow made an appearance on The YUNGBLUD Podcast, where the pair talked about “rock’s evolution, the impact the music industry has had on their mental health, and how they’re reclaiming their voices”.

“For so long, I had a lot of fear,” Willow said during the episode. “I felt extremely unsafe in my music career in the past and that feeling of insecurity or unsafety like I didn’t feel protected, which just went really deep.”

“It’s interesting because all of those memories and emotions have just been resurfacing,” she continued. “I was doing the Jimmy Fallon performance, and I had like a flashback of being like 10 or 9 and having an anxiety attack on set and basically feeling like everyone around me was like ‘You’re just a brat, why aren’t you grateful?’. They didn’t see it as an anxiety attack – they saw it as a tantrum, and now I look back and know it was an anxiety attack.”