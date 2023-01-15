Yukihiro Takahashi of Yellow Magic Orchestra has died at 70









Japanese musician Yukihiro Takahashi, who made his name as the drummer and vocalist for the Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died at the age of 70. He was known as a pioneer for mixing avant-garde elements with poppy electronica.

Born in Tokyo in 1952, Takahashi began in a heavier realm, drumming with Sadistic Mika Band in the early 1970s. This later morphed into the Sadistics as the line-up revolved and Takahashi’s influence came further to the fore.

By 1977, he has established himself enough as a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter to release his first solo album, Saravah. This pushed his music in a fresh new direction and opened up a new avenue amid the changing music scene of the time.

So, by the following year, he teamed up with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Haruomi Hosono and the Yellow Magic Orchestra were born. They soon became the trailblazing force behind the emergence of the Japanese techno-pop.

Thereafter, Yellow Magic Orchestra pioneered the use of music technology in a manner only comparable to Kraftwerk in both deployment and influence. In many ways, their growing popularity overseas at the time is a signifier of the developing new wave movement.

During this time the band scored Top 20 hits in the UK and beyond with tracks like ‘Computer Game’. However, as their influence seeded, their success was subsumed amid the explosion of similar bands, so their output faded and by 1984 they were essentially on extended hiatus.

In the interim years, the band would reunite several times. And in between, Takahashi would keep himself busy with several solo projects and spin-off bands. His output remained ever-expansive as he ventured into different areas.

In 2020, Takahashi revealed that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. He underwent surgery to have it removed in 2021, but further health issues ensued.

Sparks were one of many bands to express their condolences to the star. They wrote: “Saddened to hear about the passing of Yukihiro Takahashi of Yellow Magic Orchestra and beyond. It was an honour to cross paths on occasion throughout the years.”

