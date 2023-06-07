YouTuber Jake Paul to star in his first movie









The hugely popular YouTuber and Internet personality Jake Paul will be officially making his feature film debut as the star in an upcoming picture from Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street. Paul, who co-founded the boxing promo company Most Valuable Productions, used his digital fame to transition into the world of professional boxing in 2018 and has since participated in several formal matches.

The film will see Paul starring as a small-town aspiring athlete who ascends to global levels of fame through his prowess in combat sports. On his partnership with the boxer and businessman, producer David Zelon says: “Jake continues to make an indelible imprint on today’s youth with his exuberance and business savvy. He is the blueprint of the new breed of entrepreneur, using social media as a platform to bring his brand to global audiences.”

On Paul’s ability to use YouTube to turn huge profits and engage viewers, Zelon added: “Like many other superstar content creators, Jake cracked the code to attract an audience that generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue while also delivering his story in a way that connects directly with audiences of all ages”.

Paul’s content has seen him gain over 70 million followers across all his social channels, and more than 20 million people subscribe to his YouTube channel.

The move to acting and filmmaking would mark an additional business venture for the already successful entrepreneur. Speaking about his upcoming new project, Paul said: “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street on my first feature film project. Both companies have proven track records of producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with such talented and experienced teams.”

Paul added: “As someone who has always believed in pushing boundaries and taking risks, I can’t wait to bring this unique story and my brand to the big screen.”

With his financial savviness, it comes as no surprise to learn that Paul will also be serving as executive producer alongside Nakisa Bidarian.

