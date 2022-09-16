The bumper rock ‘n’ roll reading list: Your favourite artists' favourite books









“You searched through all my poets, From Sappho through to Auden, I saw the book fall from your hands, As you slowly died of boredom.” – Nick Cave

Rock ‘n’ roll might not seem fit for the library, but you wouldn’t have one without the other. The liberating voice of literature was a force that helped to fuel the pop culture revolution and inspired a legion of would-be artists to sieve the movement with the immediacy of music.

A case in point is the beat bible which led to the folk revolution. Now that the dust has settled on Jack Kerouac’s blustering travels, it has not only become clear that he is America’s true luminous literary nomad but also, with 1957’s On The Road, he may well have penned the most seminal novel of the 20th Century. Open any given modern copy, and you may well find Bob Dylan printed into the sleeve proclaiming, “It changed my life, like it changed everyone else’s.”

Or perhaps it will be some other beatnik-spawn, proudly eulogising the trail that his life-giving prose blazed through the malaise of static predestined existence, bursting into bloom a bright new bohemian future for a thousand-fold army of disenfranchised youth aiming to tackle things a little differently from their forbearers. Their mantra seemingly: if we are to fail, then so be it, at least we did it on our own wavering terms.

This was almost a proto-punk mantra that Patti Smith defined when she met William S. Burroughs and stated: “Our credo was, ‘Wake up!’ I’ve said this before, but just to tell you, in case you haven’t read or anything: I wanted to be like Paul Revere. That was my whole thing I wanted to be like Paul Revere. I didn’t want to be a giant big hero, I didn’t want to die for the cause. I didn’t want to be a martyr. All that I wanted was for the people to fuckin’ wake up. That’s all I wanted them to do, and I feel that that’s what happened.”

And all of this was mustered from the pages of literature as much as music. Such is the effect of the syllabus set out by stuffy government dullards many people have been put off fiction in the printed form forever. With 14-year-olds forced to consider how their skateboarding days are somehow similar to the life of 1930’s ranch-hands or pour over poetry from pleasant corduroy-clad laureates about geraniums and cleaners watching Tele after work, for many a teenager the conclusion was simply ‘this just isn’t for me’.

The more fitting answer for the literate un-reading masses is ‘I haven’t found the right book yet’. The below syllabus set out by musical heroes should help you sieve the right text. N.B. there are certainly some duds in amongst the lists (I believe even the dreaded B******i features), but most of them are texts that you can happily tick off for a lifetime. Enjoy…

The favourite books of your favourite musicians:

Nick Cave’s favourite books:

American Dreams – Sapphire

Break, Blow, Burn – Camille Paglia

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden – Denis Johnson

The Collected Poems – Langston Hughes

A Good Man is Hard to Find – Flannery O’Connor

I and Thou – Martin Buber

Straight Life – Art Pepper

The Bible – King James Edition

Things Fall Apart – Chinua Achebe

High Windows – Philip Larkin

The Conference of Birds – Attar of Nishapur

My Promised Land – Ari Shavit

The Christ at Chartres – Denis Saurat

King Leopold’s Ghost – Adam Hochschild

America a Prophecy – Jerome Rothenberg

Ariel – Sylvia Plath

The Book of Ebenezer Le Page – Gerald Basil Edwards

The English and Scottish Popular Ballads

The Collected Poems – Emily Dickinson

Shaking the Pumpkin – Jerome Rothenberg

The Killer Inside Me – Jim Thompson

The Collected Works – Saint Teresa of Avila

Moby Dick – Herman Melville

The Mayor of Casterbridge – Thomas Hardy

Mid-American Chants – Sherwood Anderson

Collected Works of Billy the Kid – Michael Ondaatje

American Murder Ballads and Their Stories – Olive Woolley Burt

Poems of W. B. Yeats – Selected by Seamus Heaney

The Good Lord Bird – James McBride

Consolations – David Whyte

Roget’s Thesaurus – Peter Mark Roget

Here I Am – Jonathan Safran Foer

Lives of the Saints – Alban Butler

Inferno/From an Occult Diary – August Strindberg

Poems 1959-2009 – Frederick Seidel

S.C.U.M Manifesto – Valerie Solanas

Complete Poems – E. E. Cummings

The Anatomy of Melancholy – Robert Burton

Dave Robicheaux Novels – James Lee Burke

Victory – Joseph Conrad

A Flower Book for the Pocket – Macgregor Skene

The Informers – Bret Easton Ellis

The Frog Prince – Stevie Smith

Pale Fire – Vladimir Nabokov

Sanctuary – William Faulkner

Short Stories – Anton Chekhov

The Factory Series – Derek Raymond

The Dream Songs – John Berryman

Man’s Search for Meaning – Viktor Frankl

Walkabout – James Vance Marshall

Lou Reed’s favourite books:

The Place of Dead Roads – William S. Burroughs

The Autobiography and Sex Life of Andy Warhol – John Wilcock

Feed-Back: The Velvet Underground – Ignacio Julià

Factory Made: Warhol and the Sixties – Steven Watson

Brother Ray: Ray Charles’ Own Story – Ray Charles and David Ritz

Prepare for Saints: Gertrude Stein, Virgil Thomson, and the Mainstreaming of American Modernism – Steven Watson

Max’s Kansas City: Art Glamour, Rock and Roll – Steven Kasher

High on Rebellion: Inside the Underground at Max’s Kansas City – Yvonne Sewall-Ruskin

A Photographic Record 1969-1980 – Mick Rock

In Dreams Begin Responsibilities and Other Stories – Delmore Schwartz

The Velvet Underground: New York Art – edited by Johan Kugelberg

Taijiquan Hand & Sword – Ren Guangyi & Stephan Berwick

Patti Smith’s favourite books:

The Master and Margarita – Mikhail Bulgakov

Journey to the East – Hermann Hesse

The Glass Bead Game – Hermann Hesse

Heart of Darkness – Joseph Conrad

Moby Dick – Herman Melville

Billy Budd – Herman Melville

Songs of Innocence – William Blake

The Wild Boys – William Burroughs 2666 – Roberto Bolano

Ariel – Sylvia Plath

Howl – Allen Ginsberg

A Season in Hell – Arthur Rimbaud

Illuminations – Arthur Rimbaud

Wittgenstein’s Poker – David Edmonds and John Eidinow

Villette – Charlotte Bronte

The Process – Brion Gysin

Cain’s Book – Alexander Trocchi

Coriolanus – William Shakespeare

The Happy Prince – Oscar Wilde

The Sheltering Sky – Paul Bowles

Against Interpretation – Susan Sontag

The Oblivion Seekers – Isabelle Everhardt

The Women of Cairo – Gérard de Nerval

Under the Volcano – Malcolm Lowry

Dead Souls – Nikolai Gogol

The Book of Disquiet – Fernando Pessoa

The Death of Virgil – Hermann Broch

Raise High the Roof Beam, Carpenters – J.D. Salinger

Franny and Zooey – J.D. Salinger

The Scarlet Letter – Nathaniel Hawthorne

A Night of Serious Drinking – René Daumal

Swann in Love – Marcel Proust

A Happy Death – Albert Camus

The First Man – Albert Camus

The Waves – Virginia Woolf

Big Sur – Jack Kerouac

Anything – H.P. Lovecraft

Anything – W.G. Sebald

The Thief’s Journal or anything – Jean Genet

The Arcades Project or anything – Walter Benjamin

Poet in New York – Federico García Lorca

The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum – Heinrich Böll

The Palm-Wine Drinkard – Amos Tutuola

Ice or Anything – Anna Kavan

The Divine Proportion – H.E. Huntley

Nadja – André Breton

David Bowie’s favourite books:

Interviews With Francis Bacon – David Sylvester

Billy Liar – Keith Waterhouse

Room At The Top – John Braine

On Having No Head – Douglass Harding

Kafka Was The Rage – Anatole Broyard

A Clockwork Orange – Anthony Burgess

Of Night – John Rechy

The Brief Wondrous Life Of Oscar Wao – Junot Diaz

Madame Bovary – Gustave Flaubert

Iliad – Homer

As I Lay Dying – William Faulkner

Tadanori Yokoo – Tadanori Yokoo

Berlin Alexanderplatz – Alfred Döblin

Inside The Whale And Other Essays – George Orwell

Norris Changes Trains – Christopher Isherwood

Halls Dictionary Of Subjects And Symbols In Art – James A. Hall

David Bomberg – Richard Cork

Blast – Wyndham Lewis

Passing – Nella Larson

Beyond The Brillo Box – Arthur C. Danto

The Origin Of Consciousness In The Breakdown Of The Bicameral Mind – Julian Jaynes

In Bluebeard’s Castle by George Steiner

Hawksmoor – Peter Ackroyd

The Divided Self – R. D. Laing

The Stranger – Albert Camus

Infants Of The Spring – Wallace Thurman

The Quest For Christa T – Christa Wolf

The Songlines – Bruce Chatwin

Nights At The Circus – Angela Carter

The Master And Margarita – Mikhail Bulgakov

The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie – Muriel Spark

Lolita – Vladimir Nabokov

Herzog – Saul Bellow

Puckoon – Spike Milligan

Black Boy – Richard Wright

The Great Gatsby – F. Scott Fitzgerald

The Sailor Who Fell From Grace With The Sea – Yukio Mishima

Darkness At Noon – Arthur Koestler

The Waste Land – T.S. Elliot

McTeague – Frank Norris

Money – Martin Amis

The Outsider – Colin Wilson

Strange People – Frank Edwards

English Journey – J.B. Priestley

A Confederacy Of Dunces – John Kennedy Toole

The Day Of The Locust – Nathanael West

1984 – George Orwell

The Life And Times Of Little Richard – Charles White

Awopbopaloobop Alopbamboom: The Golden Age of Rock – Nik Cohn

Mystery Train – Greil Marcus

Beano (comic)

Raw (comic, ’80s)

White Noise – Don DeLillo

Sweet Soul Music: Rhythm And Blues And The Southern Dream Of Freedom – Peter Guralnick

Silence: Lectures And Writing – John Cage

Writers At Work: The Paris Review Interviews edited – Malcolm Cowley

The Sound Of The City: The Rise Of Rock And Roll – Charlie Gillette

Octobriana And The Russian Underground – Peter Sadecky

The Street – Ann Petry

Wonder Boys – Michael Chabon

Last Exit To Brooklyn – Hubert Selby, Jr.

A People’s History Of The United States – Howard Zinn

The Age Of American Unreason – Susan Jacoby

Metropolitan Life – Fran Lebowitz

The Coast Of Utopia – Tom Stoppard

The Bridge – Hart Crane

All The Emperor’s Horses – David Kidd

Fingersmith – Sarah Waters

Earthly Powers – Anthony Burgess

The 42nd Parallel – John Dos Passos

Tales Of Beatnik Glory – Ed Saunders

The Bird Artist – Howard Norman

Nowhere To Run The Story Of Soul Music – Gerri Hirshey

Before The Deluge – Otto Friedrich

Sexual Personae: Art And Decadence From Nefertiti To Emily Dickinson – Camille Paglia

The American Way Of Death – Jessica Mitford

In Cold Blood – Truman Capote

Lady Lover – D.H. Lawrence

Teenage – Jon Savage

Vile Bodies – Evelyn Waugh

The Hidden Persuaders – Vance Packard

The Fire Next Time – James Baldwin

Viz (comic, ’80s)

Private Eye (satirical magazine, – ’80s)

Selected Poems – Frank O’Hara

The Trial Of Henry Kissinger – Christopher Hitchens

Flaubert’s Parrot – Julian Barnes

Maldoror – Comte de Lautréamont

On The Road – Jack Kerouac

Wilson’s Cabinet of Wonder – Lawrence Weschler

Zanoni – Edward Bulwer-Lytton

Transcendental Magic, Its Doctrine and Ritual by Eliphas Lévi

The Gnostic Gospels – Elaine Pagels

The Leopard – Giuseppe Di Lampedusa

Inferno – Dante Alighieri

A Grave For A Dolphin – Alberto Denti di Pirajno

The Insult – Rupert Thomson

In Between The Sheets – Ian McEwan

A People’s Tragedy – Orlando Figes

Journey Into The Whirlwind – Eugenia Ginzburg

Stevie Nicks’ favourite books:

The Mabinogion Trilogy – Evangeline Walton

Wide Sargasso Sea – Jean Rhys

Jane Eyre – Charlotte Bronte

The Complete Tales and Poems of Edgar Allan Poe

Wuthering Heights – Emily Bronte

Out of Africa – Karen Blixen

Complete Works of Oscar Wilde

The Twilight Series – Stephenie Meyer

Wheel of Fortune – Susan Howatch

The Johns Hopkins Consumer Guide to Drugs

The Little Prince – Antoine de Saint-Exupery

On The Road with Janis Joplin – John Byrne Cooke

Lord Byron: The Complete Poetical Works

Jimi Hendrix’s favourite books:

The Tibetan Book of the Dead

The Urantia Book

The Penguin Science Fiction Omnibus – Brian Wilson Aldiss

Complete Fairy Tales – Hans Christian Andersen

Night of Light – Philip José Farmer

Winnie-the-Pooh – A. A. Milne

Lot – Ward Moore

Earth Abides – George Stewart

Secret Places of the Lion: Alien Influences on Earth’s Destiny – George Hunt Williamson

Alex Turner’s favourite books:

Saturday Night & Sunday Morning – Alan Sillitoe

There is a Happy Land – Keith Waterhouse

The works of John Cooper Clarke

The works of Valdamir Nabokov

The works of Joseph Conrad

The works of Ernest Hemingway

Amusing Ourselves to Death – Neil Postman

Infinite Jest – David Foster Wallace

The works of H.P. Lovecraft

The works of Edgar Alan Poe

Submarine – Joe Dunthorne

Kurt Cobain’s favourite books:

The Inferno – Dante Alighieri

Three Novels: Malloy, Malone Dies, The Unnameable – Samuel Beckett

Junky – William S. Burroughs

Naked Lunch – William S. Burroughs

Queer – William S. Burroughs

Ham On Rye – Charles Bukowski

Post Office – Charles Bukowski

Geek Love – Katherine Dunn

The Outsiders – S.E. Hinton

The Dharma Bums – Jack Kerouac

On The Road – Jack Kerouac

Collected Essays – Camille Paglia

The Catcher in the Rye – J.D. Salinger

Hamlet – William Shakespeare

SCUM Manifesto – Valerie Solanas

Perfume – Patrick Süskind

Selected Works – Elinor Wylie

Yoko Ono’s 57 favourite books:

The Women – Hilton Als

Ending Slavery: How We Free Today’s Slaves – Kevin Bales

The Slave Next Door: Human Trafficking and Slavery in America Today – Kevin Bales & Ron Soodalter

Blue Gold: The Fight to Stop the Corporate Theft of the World’s Water – Maude Barlow & Tony Clarke

Skinny Bitch – Kim Barnouin & Rory Freedman

50 Secrets of the World’s Longest Living People – Sally Beare

The Ancient Art of Self-Healing – Yogi Bhajan and Siri Amir Singh Khalsa

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui – Bertold Brecht

War is a Racket: The Antiwar Classic by America’s Most Decorated Soldier – Smedley D. Butler

Plundering Appalachia: The Tragedy of Mountaintop Removal Coal Mining – Tom Butler & Doug Tompkins

MAO – The Unknown Story – Jung Chang & Jon Halliday

Ageless Body, Timeless Mind: The Quantum Alternative to Growing Old – Deepak Chopra

Diet for a Dead Planet: Big Business and the Coming Food Crisis – Christopher D. Cook

Days That I’ll Remember: Spending Time with John Lennon and Yoko Ono – Jonathan Cott

What Makes Your Brain Happy and Why You Should Do the Opposite – David DiSalvo

The Brain That Changes Itself: Stories of Personal Triumph from the Frontiers of Brain Science – Norman Doidge

JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters – James W. Douglass

Classified Woman – Sibel Edmonds

The Hidden Messages in Water – Masaru Emoto

Healing Visualisations: Creating Health Through Imagery – Gerald Epstein M.D.

The True Story of the Bilderberg Group – Daniel Estulin

Every Man Dies Alone: A Novel – Hans Fallada

India – A Portrait by Patrick French

Before the Deluge: A Portrait of Berlin in the 1920s – Otto Friedrich

The One-Straw Revolution: An Introduction to Natural Farming – Masanobu Fukuoka

Windfall – Booming Business of Global Warming – McKenzie Funk

Creative Visualisation: Use the Power of Your Imagination to Create What You Want in Your Life – Shakti Gawain

A First-Rate Madness: Uncovering the Links Between Leadership and Mental Illness – Nassir Ghaemi

Love Your Body – Louise Hay

The Warmth of the Heart Prevents Your Body from Rusting – Ageing Without Growing Old – Marie de Hennezel

An Earth Saving Revolution – Teruo Higa

Brain Trust: The Hidden Connection Between Mad Cow and Misdiagnosed Alzheimer’s Disease – Colm A. Kelleher

The Race for What’s Left: The Global Scramble for the World’s Last Resources – Michael T. Klare

Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide – Nicholas D. Kristof & Sheryl WuDunn

Counterclockwise: Mindful Health and the Power of Possibility – Ellen J. Langer

This Is Your Brain on Music: The Science of a Human Obsession – Daniel J. Levitin

Ultraprevention – Mark Hyman & Mark Liponis

The Revolution is to be Human – Walter Lowenfels

Your Brain Is (Almost) Perfect: How We Make Decisions – Read Montague

And Justice For Some: An Expose of the Lawyers and Judges Who Let Dangerous Criminals Go – Wendy Murphy

Journey of Souls – Case Studies of Life Between Lives – Michael Newton Ph.D

Stuffed and Starved: The Hidden Battle for the World Food System – Raj Patel

Confessions of an Economic Hit Man – John Perkins

The Secret History of the American Empire: The Truth About Economic Hit Men, Jackals, and How to Change the World – John Perkins

Food Rules: An Eater’s Manual – Michael Pollan

In Defense of Food: An Eater’s Manifesto – Michael Pollan

The Omnivore’s Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals – Michael Pollan

Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business – Neil Postman

The Carbon Age: How Life’s Core Element Has Become Civilisation’s Greatest Threat – Eric Roston

The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, A Toltec Wisdom Book – Don Miguel Ruiz

Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal – Eric Schlosser

When the World Outlawed War – David Christopher Naylor Swanson

Mother Teresa: Come Be My Light – The Private Writings of the Saint of Calcutta by Mother Teresa

The Way of Life – Lao Tzu

Overcoming Speechlessness – Alice Walker

Mindfulness: An Eight-Week Plan for Finding Peace in a Frantic World – Mark Williams, Danny Penman and Jon Kabat-Zinn

Violence – Six Sideways Reflections – Slavoj Žižek

