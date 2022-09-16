The bumper rock ‘n’ roll reading list: Your favourite artists' favourite books

“You searched through all my poets, From Sappho through to Auden, I saw the book fall from your hands, As you slowly died of boredom.” – Nick Cave
Rock ‘n’ roll might not seem fit for the library, but you wouldn’t have one without the other. The liberating voice of literature was a force that helped to fuel the pop culture revolution and inspired a legion of would-be artists to sieve the movement with the immediacy of music.
A case in point is the beat bible which led to the folk revolution. Now that the dust has settled on Jack Kerouac’s blustering travels, it has not only become clear that he is America’s true luminous literary nomad but also, with 1957’s On The Road, he may well have penned the most seminal novel of the 20th Century. Open any given modern copy, and you may well find Bob Dylan printed into the sleeve proclaiming, “It changed my life, like it changed everyone else’s.”
Or perhaps it will be some other beatnik-spawn, proudly eulogising the trail that his life-giving prose blazed through the malaise of static predestined existence, bursting into bloom a bright new bohemian future for a thousand-fold army of disenfranchised youth aiming to tackle things a little differently from their forbearers. Their mantra seemingly: if we are to fail, then so be it, at least we did it on our own wavering terms.
This was almost a proto-punk mantra that Patti Smith defined when she met William S. Burroughs and stated: “Our credo was, ‘Wake up!’ I’ve said this before, but just to tell you, in case you haven’t read or anything: I wanted to be like Paul Revere. That was my whole thing I wanted to be like Paul Revere. I didn’t want to be a giant big hero, I didn’t want to die for the cause. I didn’t want to be a martyr. All that I wanted was for the people to fuckin’ wake up. That’s all I wanted them to do, and I feel that that’s what happened.”
And all of this was mustered from the pages of literature as much as music. Such is the effect of the syllabus set out by stuffy government dullards many people have been put off fiction in the printed form forever. With 14-year-olds forced to consider how their skateboarding days are somehow similar to the life of 1930’s ranch-hands or pour over poetry from pleasant corduroy-clad laureates about geraniums and cleaners watching Tele after work, for many a teenager the conclusion was simply ‘this just isn’t for me’.
The more fitting answer for the literate un-reading masses is ‘I haven’t found the right book yet’. The below syllabus set out by musical heroes should help you sieve the right text. N.B. there are certainly some duds in amongst the lists (I believe even the dreaded B******i features), but most of them are texts that you can happily tick off for a lifetime. Enjoy…
The favourite books of your favourite musicians:
Nick Cave’s favourite books:
- American Dreams – Sapphire
- Break, Blow, Burn – Camille Paglia
- The Largesse of the Sea Maiden – Denis Johnson
- The Collected Poems – Langston Hughes
- A Good Man is Hard to Find – Flannery O’Connor
- I and Thou – Martin Buber
- Straight Life – Art Pepper
- The Bible – King James Edition
- Things Fall Apart – Chinua Achebe
- High Windows – Philip Larkin
- The Conference of Birds – Attar of Nishapur
- My Promised Land – Ari Shavit
- The Christ at Chartres – Denis Saurat
- King Leopold’s Ghost – Adam Hochschild
- America a Prophecy – Jerome Rothenberg
- Ariel – Sylvia Plath
- The Book of Ebenezer Le Page – Gerald Basil Edwards
- The English and Scottish Popular Ballads
- The Collected Poems – Emily Dickinson
- Shaking the Pumpkin – Jerome Rothenberg
- The Killer Inside Me – Jim Thompson
- The Collected Works – Saint Teresa of Avila
- Moby Dick – Herman Melville
- The Mayor of Casterbridge – Thomas Hardy
- Mid-American Chants – Sherwood Anderson
- Collected Works of Billy the Kid – Michael Ondaatje
- American Murder Ballads and Their Stories – Olive Woolley Burt
- Poems of W. B. Yeats – Selected by Seamus Heaney
- The Good Lord Bird – James McBride
- Consolations – David Whyte
- Roget’s Thesaurus – Peter Mark Roget
- Here I Am – Jonathan Safran Foer
- Lives of the Saints – Alban Butler
- Inferno/From an Occult Diary – August Strindberg
- Poems 1959-2009 – Frederick Seidel
- S.C.U.M Manifesto – Valerie Solanas
- Complete Poems – E. E. Cummings
- The Anatomy of Melancholy – Robert Burton
- Dave Robicheaux Novels – James Lee Burke
- Victory – Joseph Conrad
- A Flower Book for the Pocket – Macgregor Skene
- The Informers – Bret Easton Ellis
- The Frog Prince – Stevie Smith
- Pale Fire – Vladimir Nabokov
- Sanctuary – William Faulkner
- Short Stories – Anton Chekhov
- The Factory Series – Derek Raymond
- The Dream Songs – John Berryman
- Man’s Search for Meaning – Viktor Frankl
- Walkabout – James Vance Marshall
Lou Reed’s favourite books:
- The Place of Dead Roads – William S. Burroughs
- The Autobiography and Sex Life of Andy Warhol – John Wilcock
- Feed-Back: The Velvet Underground – Ignacio Julià
- Factory Made: Warhol and the Sixties – Steven Watson
- Brother Ray: Ray Charles’ Own Story – Ray Charles and David Ritz
- Prepare for Saints: Gertrude Stein, Virgil Thomson, and the Mainstreaming of American Modernism – Steven Watson
- Max’s Kansas City: Art Glamour, Rock and Roll – Steven Kasher
- High on Rebellion: Inside the Underground at Max’s Kansas City – Yvonne Sewall-Ruskin
- A Photographic Record 1969-1980 – Mick Rock
- In Dreams Begin Responsibilities and Other Stories – Delmore Schwartz
- The Velvet Underground: New York Art – edited by Johan Kugelberg
- Taijiquan Hand & Sword – Ren Guangyi & Stephan Berwick
Patti Smith’s favourite books:
- The Master and Margarita – Mikhail Bulgakov
- Journey to the East – Hermann Hesse
- The Glass Bead Game – Hermann Hesse
- Heart of Darkness – Joseph Conrad
- Moby Dick – Herman Melville
- Billy Budd – Herman Melville
- Songs of Innocence – William Blake
- The Wild Boys – William Burroughs 2666 – Roberto Bolano
- Ariel – Sylvia Plath
- Howl – Allen Ginsberg
- A Season in Hell – Arthur Rimbaud
- Illuminations – Arthur Rimbaud
- Wittgenstein’s Poker – David Edmonds and John Eidinow
- Villette – Charlotte Bronte
- The Process – Brion Gysin
- Cain’s Book – Alexander Trocchi
- Coriolanus – William Shakespeare
- The Happy Prince – Oscar Wilde
- The Sheltering Sky – Paul Bowles
- Against Interpretation – Susan Sontag
- The Oblivion Seekers – Isabelle Everhardt
- The Women of Cairo – Gérard de Nerval
- Under the Volcano – Malcolm Lowry
- Dead Souls – Nikolai Gogol
- The Book of Disquiet – Fernando Pessoa
- The Death of Virgil – Hermann Broch
- Raise High the Roof Beam, Carpenters – J.D. Salinger
- Franny and Zooey – J.D. Salinger
- The Scarlet Letter – Nathaniel Hawthorne
- A Night of Serious Drinking – René Daumal
- Swann in Love – Marcel Proust
- A Happy Death – Albert Camus
- The First Man – Albert Camus
- The Waves – Virginia Woolf
- Big Sur – Jack Kerouac
- Anything – H.P. Lovecraft
- Anything – W.G. Sebald
- The Thief’s Journal or anything – Jean Genet
- The Arcades Project or anything – Walter Benjamin
- Poet in New York – Federico García Lorca
- The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum – Heinrich Böll
- The Palm-Wine Drinkard – Amos Tutuola
- Ice or Anything – Anna Kavan
- The Divine Proportion – H.E. Huntley
- Nadja – André Breton
David Bowie’s favourite books:
- Interviews With Francis Bacon – David Sylvester
- Billy Liar – Keith Waterhouse
- Room At The Top – John Braine
- On Having No Head – Douglass Harding
- Kafka Was The Rage – Anatole Broyard
- A Clockwork Orange – Anthony Burgess
- Of Night – John Rechy
- The Brief Wondrous Life Of Oscar Wao – Junot Diaz
- Madame Bovary – Gustave Flaubert
- Iliad – Homer
- As I Lay Dying – William Faulkner
- Tadanori Yokoo – Tadanori Yokoo
- Berlin Alexanderplatz – Alfred Döblin
- Inside The Whale And Other Essays – George Orwell
- Norris Changes Trains – Christopher Isherwood
- Halls Dictionary Of Subjects And Symbols In Art – James A. Hall
- David Bomberg – Richard Cork
- Blast – Wyndham Lewis
- Passing – Nella Larson
- Beyond The Brillo Box – Arthur C. Danto
- The Origin Of Consciousness In The Breakdown Of The Bicameral Mind – Julian Jaynes
- In Bluebeard’s Castle by George Steiner
- Hawksmoor – Peter Ackroyd
- The Divided Self – R. D. Laing
- The Stranger – Albert Camus
- Infants Of The Spring – Wallace Thurman
- The Quest For Christa T – Christa Wolf
- The Songlines – Bruce Chatwin
- Nights At The Circus – Angela Carter
- The Master And Margarita – Mikhail Bulgakov
- The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie – Muriel Spark
- Lolita – Vladimir Nabokov
- Herzog – Saul Bellow
- Puckoon – Spike Milligan
- Black Boy – Richard Wright
- The Great Gatsby – F. Scott Fitzgerald
- The Sailor Who Fell From Grace With The Sea – Yukio Mishima
- Darkness At Noon – Arthur Koestler
- The Waste Land – T.S. Elliot
- McTeague – Frank Norris
- Money – Martin Amis
- The Outsider – Colin Wilson
- Strange People – Frank Edwards
- English Journey – J.B. Priestley
- A Confederacy Of Dunces – John Kennedy Toole
- The Day Of The Locust – Nathanael West
- 1984 – George Orwell
- The Life And Times Of Little Richard – Charles White
- Awopbopaloobop Alopbamboom: The Golden Age of Rock – Nik Cohn
- Mystery Train – Greil Marcus
- Beano (comic)
- Raw (comic, ’80s)
- White Noise – Don DeLillo
- Sweet Soul Music: Rhythm And Blues And The Southern Dream Of Freedom – Peter Guralnick
- Silence: Lectures And Writing – John Cage
- Writers At Work: The Paris Review Interviews edited – Malcolm Cowley
- The Sound Of The City: The Rise Of Rock And Roll – Charlie Gillette
- Octobriana And The Russian Underground – Peter Sadecky
- The Street – Ann Petry
- Wonder Boys – Michael Chabon
- Last Exit To Brooklyn – Hubert Selby, Jr.
- A People’s History Of The United States – Howard Zinn
- The Age Of American Unreason – Susan Jacoby
- Metropolitan Life – Fran Lebowitz
- The Coast Of Utopia – Tom Stoppard
- The Bridge – Hart Crane
- All The Emperor’s Horses – David Kidd
- Fingersmith – Sarah Waters
- Earthly Powers – Anthony Burgess
- The 42nd Parallel – John Dos Passos
- Tales Of Beatnik Glory – Ed Saunders
- The Bird Artist – Howard Norman
- Nowhere To Run The Story Of Soul Music – Gerri Hirshey
- Before The Deluge – Otto Friedrich
- Sexual Personae: Art And Decadence From Nefertiti To Emily Dickinson – Camille Paglia
- The American Way Of Death – Jessica Mitford
- In Cold Blood – Truman Capote
- Lady Lover – D.H. Lawrence
- Teenage – Jon Savage
- Vile Bodies – Evelyn Waugh
- The Hidden Persuaders – Vance Packard
- The Fire Next Time – James Baldwin
- Viz (comic, ’80s)
- Private Eye (satirical magazine, – ’80s)
- Selected Poems – Frank O’Hara
- The Trial Of Henry Kissinger – Christopher Hitchens
- Flaubert’s Parrot – Julian Barnes
- Maldoror – Comte de Lautréamont
- On The Road – Jack Kerouac
- Wilson’s Cabinet of Wonder – Lawrence Weschler
- Zanoni – Edward Bulwer-Lytton
- Transcendental Magic, Its Doctrine and Ritual by Eliphas Lévi
- The Gnostic Gospels – Elaine Pagels
- The Leopard – Giuseppe Di Lampedusa
- Inferno – Dante Alighieri
- A Grave For A Dolphin – Alberto Denti di Pirajno
- The Insult – Rupert Thomson
- In Between The Sheets – Ian McEwan
- A People’s Tragedy – Orlando Figes
- Journey Into The Whirlwind – Eugenia Ginzburg
Stevie Nicks’ favourite books:
- The Mabinogion Trilogy – Evangeline Walton
- Wide Sargasso Sea – Jean Rhys
- Jane Eyre – Charlotte Bronte
- The Complete Tales and Poems of Edgar Allan Poe
- Wuthering Heights – Emily Bronte
- Out of Africa – Karen Blixen
- Complete Works of Oscar Wilde
- The Twilight Series – Stephenie Meyer
- Wheel of Fortune – Susan Howatch
- The Johns Hopkins Consumer Guide to Drugs
- The Little Prince – Antoine de Saint-Exupery
- On The Road with Janis Joplin – John Byrne Cooke
- Lord Byron: The Complete Poetical Works
Jimi Hendrix’s favourite books:
- The Tibetan Book of the Dead
- The Urantia Book
- The Penguin Science Fiction Omnibus – Brian Wilson Aldiss
- Complete Fairy Tales – Hans Christian Andersen
- Night of Light – Philip José Farmer
- Winnie-the-Pooh – A. A. Milne
- Lot – Ward Moore
- Earth Abides – George Stewart
- Secret Places of the Lion: Alien Influences on Earth’s Destiny – George Hunt Williamson
Alex Turner’s favourite books:
- Saturday Night & Sunday Morning – Alan Sillitoe
- There is a Happy Land – Keith Waterhouse
- The works of John Cooper Clarke
- The works of Valdamir Nabokov
- The works of Joseph Conrad
- The works of Ernest Hemingway
- Amusing Ourselves to Death – Neil Postman
- Infinite Jest – David Foster Wallace
- The works of H.P. Lovecraft
- The works of Edgar Alan Poe
- Submarine – Joe Dunthorne
Kurt Cobain’s favourite books:
- The Inferno – Dante Alighieri
- Three Novels: Malloy, Malone Dies, The Unnameable – Samuel Beckett
- Junky – William S. Burroughs
- Naked Lunch – William S. Burroughs
- Queer – William S. Burroughs
- Ham On Rye – Charles Bukowski
- Post Office – Charles Bukowski
- Geek Love – Katherine Dunn
- The Outsiders – S.E. Hinton
- The Dharma Bums – Jack Kerouac
- On The Road – Jack Kerouac
- Collected Essays – Camille Paglia
- The Catcher in the Rye – J.D. Salinger
- Hamlet – William Shakespeare
- SCUM Manifesto – Valerie Solanas
- Perfume – Patrick Süskind
- Selected Works – Elinor Wylie
Yoko Ono’s 57 favourite books:
- The Women – Hilton Als
- Ending Slavery: How We Free Today’s Slaves – Kevin Bales
- The Slave Next Door: Human Trafficking and Slavery in America Today – Kevin Bales & Ron Soodalter
- Blue Gold: The Fight to Stop the Corporate Theft of the World’s Water – Maude Barlow & Tony Clarke
- Skinny Bitch – Kim Barnouin & Rory Freedman
- 50 Secrets of the World’s Longest Living People – Sally Beare
- The Ancient Art of Self-Healing – Yogi Bhajan and Siri Amir Singh Khalsa
- The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui – Bertold Brecht
- War is a Racket: The Antiwar Classic by America’s Most Decorated Soldier – Smedley D. Butler
- Plundering Appalachia: The Tragedy of Mountaintop Removal Coal Mining – Tom Butler & Doug Tompkins
- MAO – The Unknown Story – Jung Chang & Jon Halliday
- Ageless Body, Timeless Mind: The Quantum Alternative to Growing Old – Deepak Chopra
- Diet for a Dead Planet: Big Business and the Coming Food Crisis – Christopher D. Cook
- Days That I’ll Remember: Spending Time with John Lennon and Yoko Ono – Jonathan Cott
- What Makes Your Brain Happy and Why You Should Do the Opposite – David DiSalvo
- The Brain That Changes Itself: Stories of Personal Triumph from the Frontiers of Brain Science – Norman Doidge
- JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters – James W. Douglass
- Classified Woman – Sibel Edmonds
- The Hidden Messages in Water – Masaru Emoto
- Healing Visualisations: Creating Health Through Imagery – Gerald Epstein M.D.
- The True Story of the Bilderberg Group – Daniel Estulin
- Every Man Dies Alone: A Novel – Hans Fallada
- India – A Portrait by Patrick French
- Before the Deluge: A Portrait of Berlin in the 1920s – Otto Friedrich
- The One-Straw Revolution: An Introduction to Natural Farming – Masanobu Fukuoka
- Windfall – Booming Business of Global Warming – McKenzie Funk
- Creative Visualisation: Use the Power of Your Imagination to Create What You Want in Your Life – Shakti Gawain
- A First-Rate Madness: Uncovering the Links Between Leadership and Mental Illness – Nassir Ghaemi
- Love Your Body – Louise Hay
- The Warmth of the Heart Prevents Your Body from Rusting – Ageing Without Growing Old – Marie de Hennezel
- An Earth Saving Revolution – Teruo Higa
- Brain Trust: The Hidden Connection Between Mad Cow and Misdiagnosed Alzheimer’s Disease – Colm A. Kelleher
- The Race for What’s Left: The Global Scramble for the World’s Last Resources – Michael T. Klare
- Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide – Nicholas D. Kristof & Sheryl WuDunn
- Counterclockwise: Mindful Health and the Power of Possibility – Ellen J. Langer
- This Is Your Brain on Music: The Science of a Human Obsession – Daniel J. Levitin
- Ultraprevention – Mark Hyman & Mark Liponis
- The Revolution is to be Human – Walter Lowenfels
- Your Brain Is (Almost) Perfect: How We Make Decisions – Read Montague
- And Justice For Some: An Expose of the Lawyers and Judges Who Let Dangerous Criminals Go – Wendy Murphy
- Journey of Souls – Case Studies of Life Between Lives – Michael Newton Ph.D
- Stuffed and Starved: The Hidden Battle for the World Food System – Raj Patel
- Confessions of an Economic Hit Man – John Perkins
- The Secret History of the American Empire: The Truth About Economic Hit Men, Jackals, and How to Change the World – John Perkins
- Food Rules: An Eater’s Manual – Michael Pollan
- In Defense of Food: An Eater’s Manifesto – Michael Pollan
- The Omnivore’s Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals – Michael Pollan
- Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business – Neil Postman
- The Carbon Age: How Life’s Core Element Has Become Civilisation’s Greatest Threat – Eric Roston
- The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, A Toltec Wisdom Book – Don Miguel Ruiz
- Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal – Eric Schlosser
- When the World Outlawed War – David Christopher Naylor Swanson
- Mother Teresa: Come Be My Light – The Private Writings of the Saint of Calcutta by Mother Teresa
- The Way of Life – Lao Tzu
- Overcoming Speechlessness – Alice Walker
- Mindfulness: An Eight-Week Plan for Finding Peace in a Frantic World – Mark Williams, Danny Penman and Jon Kabat-Zinn
- Violence – Six Sideways Reflections – Slavoj Žižek
